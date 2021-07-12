Brats, hotdogs, chips and drinks—plus a little extra generosity—fueled a sizable donation for six area organizations.
The Stoughton Community Brat Party event in June, hosted by Pancake Cafe, raised $3,000, and TDS matched the donation, resulting in a total of $6,000 to be split between: Stoughton Area Resource Team (START), the Kiwanis Club of Stoughton, the United Pentecostal Church of Stoughton, Stoughton Football, the Affordable Transportation Program, and the Housing Advocacy Team of Stoughton (HATS).
“These non-profits really suffered over the last year because the pandemic made their normal fundraisers impossible,” Curtis Hall, associate manager of Field Marketing for TDS said in a news release.
In addition to selling brats, hotdogs, chips, soda, and water, the event featured a bounce house, a face-painting booth, and a snow cone machine.