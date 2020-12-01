Syttende Mai may seem like ages away, but the Syttende Mai committee starts planning early.
A submission for the Booster Button artwork is due by Dec. 18 to the Syttende Mai website.
Guidelines for the artwork are to design a button, keeping in mind what Syttende Mai in Stoughton means to you, celebrating Nordic Heritage, or what you think captures the essence of the annual celebration.
Thousands of visitors purchase the Booster Button each year, as it is required for entry to many Syttende Mai events and is good for all three days. Next year, the event is expected to take place May 14-16, 2021.
For information, visit stoughtonfestivals.com.