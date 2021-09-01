The Friends of the Dane County Bookmobile are hosting a 'Bash' from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The event will be held at 1874 S. Stoughton Road just north of Farm and Fleet and across the road from SSM Health.
There will be ice cream from Chocolate Shoppe, games, prizes, and the Madison Circus Space.
The Cork 'N' Bottle String Band are set to perform from 2-3 p.m.
Individuals will be able to browse and check out books from the mobile's "secret stacks," according to an event flyer.
For information, visit dcls.info.