After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the bikes were roaring and the sun was shining for the fifth annual Freedom Ride on Saturday, June 12.
The ride started at 10:30 a.m. at the Stoughton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 328 on 200 Veterans Road, then the riders made their way on a 120-mile journey through area backroads and scenic farm lands, with stops in Marshall, Beaver Dam and Bristol Corners before returning to Stoughton.
At 4:30 p.m., around 100 bikers and numerous vehicles traveled along a police-escorted path through downtown Stoughton, back to the VFW for snacks, a silent auction and raffle drawing.
The ride, sponsored by Stoughton’s Carl Sampson American Legion Post 59, is a fundraiser for maintenance of the Stoughton Area Veterans Memorial Park. Organizer Rob Drogsvold wrote in an email to the Hub that “the first priority is always safety,” and said this year’s event was accident-free with no incidents
“It was a fun and profitable day,” he said.