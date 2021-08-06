The Blue Moon Klezmer Band is expected to bring its upbeat brand of Eastern European instrumental music to three outdoor venues in Stoughton the weekend of Aug. 20-22.
Led by Richard MacDonald on clarinet, the eight-person group, based in Stoughton, will perform 12 selections in repeat hour-long concerts at these times and locations:
- 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Division Street Park, 110 N. Division St.
- 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at East Side Park, 225 S. Lynn St.
- 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Kensington Square, west Stoughton off Jackson Street
The concerts are free and open to the public. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. In case of rain at showtime, that day’s concert will be canceled.
Sponsors are the Stoughton Public Library, Stoughton Parks and other local businesses.
MacDonald told the Hub that klezmer is the term for traditional music of celebration from the Jewish people of Eastern Europe, adding that the genre originally consisted of instrumental dance tunes for weddings and other celebrations.
Klezmer said he is Hebrew for “vessels of song,” meaning the musicians through whom the music flows.
“It's sort of like Fiddler on the Roof music,” MacDonald said. “But Fiddler on the Roof music is klezmer all cleaned up and wearing a coat and tie.”
The set list will represent a cross-section of traditional klezmer tunes, MacDonald said, including familiar hand-clappers (Hava Nagila), a wedding song (Khosn Kale Mazel Tov), a Russian waltz (Expectation) and several Bulgars, which are up-tempo dances.
MacDonald, who retired as Stoughton Public Library director in April 2019, founded the Blue Moon Klezmer Band in the spring of 2017 for a performance at the Stoughton Art Walk.
Occasional concerts have followed, making the band well-named, “for we perform only once in a blue moon, especially since the pandemic,” he said.
MacDonald said performers in the August concerts include himself, Leanna Hershey (violin); Tom Lehr (soprano and tenor saxophone); Mary Langlie (cello); Michele Bolstad (accordion); Linda Kunz (piano); Eli Rust (bass); and Jennifer Wendorf (percussion).
The band will dress casually for the performance, without costume, but look for players to wear accents of blue, playing off of the band’s name, MacDonald said.
MacDonald, who plays many different styles of music, said he became interested in klezmer in the mid-2000s while residing and performing in Baraboo, prior to moving to Stoughton in 2011.
Learning through a combination of reading, listening and practicing, he began performing klezmer on clarinet with piano accompaniment at the beginning and end of church services.
“It was a lot of fun and I began to realize, maybe this would be nice if we added a few more musicians,” MacDonald said, which he eventually did in 2017 with the founding of the Blue Moon Klezmer Band.
Klezmer is part of the world music catalog and includes its share of folk elements, as do Norwegian, Swiss or Irish tunes and Delta Blues, MacDonald said.
There are some sad-sounding songs, but most klezmer music is instrumental, light-hearted and celebratory, with an almost circus-like feel, making it “just a lot of fun to listen to and play,” he said.
Touching on klezmer music theory, MacDonald explained that scales on some klezmer pieces are different than in Western music: “They’re not major scales and they’re not really minor scales either.”
Instead, MacDonald said, some klezmer scales may begin on the fifth note of a harmonic minor scale, resulting in a half-step and augmented second among the first three tones, giving it that “unique klezmer sound.”