While the pandemic has upended plans and routines over the past five months, one thing that remains constant is the need for life-saving blood donations.
The Red Cross is continuing to hold blood drives, offering healthy community members the opportunity to donate blood.
There are four donation events scheduled in the Stoughton area in the next month: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Friday, July 31, at St. Ann’s School, 324 N. Harrison St.; 1-6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Christ Lutheran Church, 700 Cty Hwy B; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints, 825 S. Van Buren St.; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 24, at LakeView Church, 2200 Lincoln Ave.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment in advance by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or downloading the free Blood Donor app. A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required to check-in before donating.
Special health and safety precautions have been put in place during the pandemic, including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings or masks required to be worn by donors and staff.
The Red Cross recommends that people who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation appointment, to protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors.
Anyone who donates blood, platelets or plasma will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email. Donors will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm, redeemable through the 2021 season.
For information, contact external communications manager Laura McGuire at 381-4502.