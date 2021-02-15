John Beutel was raised on a dairy farm in Monroe, the son of Earnest and Dorothy Beutel. Growing up in rural Wisconsin in the ‘40s and ‘50s meant going to a “Country School.” At 10 years old, he begged his parents to let him take accordion lessons, which started his journey and love of music.
While attending Monroe High School, John became a state champion accordion player, and even played at the Chicagoland Music Festival at McCormick Place in downtown Chicago. He graduated from Monroe High School In 1961, and played at the 1962 World’s Fair in Seattle Washington.
A friend of his grandma convinced John to go to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Their music program convinced John to major in music, and he graduated from with a double major in instrumental orchestra and choir. This is considered a “comprehensive music degree,” and qualifies him to teach any music protocol. At UW-P, John was immersed in music, and he has very fond memories of Platteville.
John’s first job was as band director at Fennimore Junior High School. After his third year, he moved up to direct the high school concert band and concert choir. In all, he spent nine years teaching music to the students in Fennimore.
From his arrival in Stoughton in 1974, John taught chorus at both the middle school and high school. He worked hard to grow the choral program and work his way into a full-time choral teacher in 1977.
Moving to a full-time position was intimidating, especially at the high school level. Conventional wisdom says that the senior class, with a new teacher, might not be very welcoming. However, the senior class he encountered in 1977 was awesome, and openly accepted him without any pretenses.
While at UW-Platteville, John was exposed to a group known as “The Madrigal Singers.” Platteville’s group drew crowds from across the state, and several renowned state political figures regularly attended. John took this wisdom and introduced Stoughton to the Madrigal Singers.
The first three years, it was a concert-based performance. After the third year, the program changed to the “Madrigal Dinner” as it’s still known today.
Starting the Madrigals was no small task. The first year, John went to every fabric store in the tri-state area and bought all the fabric from the sales racks. A group of volunteers sew the fabric into costumes for the Madrigal performances.
Along with Madrigals, John started the annual “Pops Concert” and the Concert of Sacred Music, both of which are in their 46th years running. The Concert of Sacred Music originally rotated between the local churches, but now calls Lakeview Church home.
John was approached by a local group interested in the betterment of music in Stoughton and he started the Stoughton Festival Choir, performing twice each year. They started to sing more Madrigal-type music and it matured into what is now known as the Stoughton Chamber Singers, comprising around tow dozen local voices, performing up to four times each year.
John also initiated the Music Appreciation Group, which started as lectures teaching all types of music at the Stoughton Area Senior Center. Several years ago, it moved to the Stoughton Opera House. He invites members of the UW-Madison and Whitewater faculties, undergraduates and graduate students from the music department.
Word of mouth spread and the numbers of those wanting to participate continues to increase, even after they graduate, they still want to participate, as “the Opera House is a performer’s place to play.” They perform six or seven sessions on Mondays during October and November, and John has been on the Opera House Board for the last eight years
After 26 years of teaching in Stoughton, John retired in 2001. He has enriched the lives of many music students in Fennimore and Stoughton. UW-Platteville honored John by inducting him into their Education and Liberal Arts Hall of Fame.
Outside of music, John’s great hobby is gardening and he loves to cook. He’s a world traveler and has many great stories to tell.
John loves to play locally. He plays concert and cassical music on his accordion and is a regular in the Syttende Mai parade on the King and Queens float, also frequents the Nazareth House, Skaalen Home and Senior Center.
It is our honor to present John Beutel the Liz Nelson Community Appreciation Award.