Yahara River Trail (copy)

Leo Zarnoth, 9, cruises across the pedestrian bridge near the Yahara River Trail in 2017. 

 Photo by Amber Levenhagen

Stoughton Parks and Recreation is participating in the “Be Active Wisconsin Challenge,” which runs from Monday, March 1 until Wednesday, March 31.

Participants virtually track their active minutes throughout the month of March while competing against more than 35 other communities, the website states.

Each participant will receive a Be Active Wisconsin t-shirt, and the winning community will be awarded a trophy.

The deadline to sign-up is Monday, March 15 and costs $10 to join.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3eiSPkn.

-- Molly Carmichael