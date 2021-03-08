Stoughton Parks and Recreation is participating in the “Be Active Wisconsin Challenge,” which runs from Monday, March 1 until Wednesday, March 31.
Participants virtually track their active minutes throughout the month of March while competing against more than 35 other communities, the website states.
Each participant will receive a Be Active Wisconsin t-shirt, and the winning community will be awarded a trophy.
The deadline to sign-up is Monday, March 15 and costs $10 to join.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3eiSPkn.