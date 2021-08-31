The Sons of Norway-Mandt Lodge will host the “Badger Theater and Stoughton Village Players History Program” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
The program will be presented by Bill Amundson, Tony Hill and Dan Prueher at the lodge building, 317 S. Page Street.
"Upon its 100th anniversary, the Badger Theater needs to be celebrated for its impact on Stoughton," an event description states, "To do this, we need to understand the history and story of the building itself."
Through video, presentation and open discussion of personal memories, the organizers hope the evening will be both fun and informative.
The Stoughton Village Players will celebrate its own 50th anniversary in 2022, so the program will share anecdotes about their growth, as well.
Bill Amundson is a recognized artist and speaker who grew up in Stoughton, left for a few years and returned ten years ago. He has made many presentations about Stoughton history and his rosemaling-influenced signs decorate houses all over town.
Tony Hill is the founder of Stoughton Village Players and a long-time realtor, teacher and community leader.
Dan Prueher is on the SVP Board and has been a resident since 1981. He helped create some of the videos that tell the Badger Theater story.
The Mandt Lodge is handicapped accessible with a lift located on the south side of the building.
There is parking on the street, public parking lot behind the Stoughton Senior Center, or in the Livsreise Museum parking lot.
The event is free and open to the public, but attendees are encouraged to bring donations for the Stoughton Food Pantry.
For more information, contact Darlene Arneson at arnesonfamily5@gmail.com or 608-873-7209.