StoughtonCARES has joined an area coalition sponsoring a virtual event next week about human trafficking. Theresa Flores, author of “Slave Across the Street,” will share her story after being trafficked at age 15.
The session, set for 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, is the second part of a series sponsored by 7 AODA Prevention Coalitions of Dane County.
No pre registration is necessary — people can connect to the meeting ID and passcode as stated below on the attachment on the day of the event.
For information, call (608) 577-9773or visit stoughtoncares.org.