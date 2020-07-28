Tuesday trivia
The senior center is offering free trivia at 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays Aug. 4 and 11 on its Facebook page. People play live by answering trivia questions in real time. Whoever correctly answers the most trivia questions first is the winner.
Identity theft webinar
A free webinar on the basics of identity theft is set to scheduled at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 held via Zoom. Registration is required by Aug. 11.
Financial advisor Jamie Hanson will guide participants through preventative measures and how to reduce the risk of identity theft.
“Identity theft is the fastest growing crime in American today and victims will often spend hundreds of hours trying to restore their identity,” according to the SASC newsletter.
To register and receive the Zoom meeting ID and password, call 729-3874 ext. 306 or email katie@akamaiadvisors.net.