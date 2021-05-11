While the arts and craft fair is not taking place at the Syttende Mai festival in 2021, many vendors – especially those who have been attending for years – are crossing their fingers for next year’s festival.
For some of the long-standing vendors, the Syttende Mai arts and crafts fair is one of the best events of the year because of the overall vibrant energy of the festival and Stoughton community, pottery artist and vendor Susan Koehler told the Hub.
The fair usually takes place in Stoughton Area School District buildings, with it being in River Bluff Middle School the last few years – however, these are not open this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizer Cheryl Schumacher said. She said decisions to cancel it were made to keep everyone safe, but that she looks forward to restoring the fair by next year.
Schumacher said that the fair is a place for vendors to create connections and friendships, even though many live all around Wisconsin.
“Many of them know each other from doing shows where they see each other and other shows and just and or even remembering a vendor from a previous year,” Schumacher said. “Just smiles and happiness – the atmosphere, it’s such a happy, positive atmosphere.”
A list of the 2019 vendors can be found on the fair’s website, stoughtonfestivals.com. Here are some of the most long-standing vendors to keep an eye out for next year.
Leaf Street Pottery
Hosting a booth at Syttende Mai since 1976, Koehler is the longest vendor at the arts and crafts fair according to its records, Schumacher said.
Koehler’s work includes functional pottery which means she makes lots of kitchenware, she said. Currently a Fairchild resident, she has fond memories of driving down to Stoughton to meet her mom at Syttende Mai, while the two took turns running the booth and watching the dancers or the parade.
Getting her start over 40 years ago, Koehler said the festival helped introduce her to a customer base. For her type of work, she said this is especially important because she needs to create pieces that customers will actually use – so creating those connections is crucial.
Because of the wide variety of activities, Koehler said Syttende Mai brings in a great crowd to the arts and crafts fair.
“I just really liked the vibe of that show,” Koehler said. “They get just a huge variety of people because of the whole Stoughton Syttende Mai festivities – you never know who is going to stop at your booth.”
Willow Arts
Stoughton resident Hal Shaw has been selling his work at the arts and crafts fair for about 10 years now at his booth called Willow Arts.
A self-taught woodcarver, Shaw got his start back in the 1970s when he picked up the skills to make some extra money for himself and his wife. Today, he carves a variety of images like city scenes, faces or wildlife like loons.
Shaw, who started Stoughton Tumblers back in 1988, said the festival is about much more than just selling his carvings. It is a weekend full of reunions with former students and old friends, he said.
“So I get to meet kids, I used to teach them what I’m doing now,” Shaw said. “That I’m not just sitting in a rocking chair.”
WB Pottery
Wendy Brabender, of WB Pottery, said there is no question she will be going to Syttende Mai this year and participate when the arts and craft festival returns, she said.
“It’s pretty much in my blood,” she said.
Brabender, who lived in Cambridge up until last year, said she has been a vendor at the fair for at least 10 years. She said her work includes whimsical pieces such as birdhouses and face jugs – large receptacles made to look like faces.
For her, coming to Stoughton is a great way to start the fair season because of the hospitality of the organizers and the excitement of customers.
“I love starting there, because I can sort of judge how the people are feeling and what my other festivals after that might be and it helps a lot,” Brabender said. “I enjoy it.”
Jack’s Fine Woodwork
Beaver Dam resident Jack Twet has had a booth, called Jack’s Fine Woodwork, at the arts and crafts fair for 14 years.
Twet primarily sells birdhouses that are inspired by Norwegian architecture and his grandfather – who immigrated from Norway and built his own farm – to a crowd that will appreciate and understand it.
Of Norwegian descent himself, Twet said that seeing people come from out of state to appreciate the culture is what makes this fair so special to him. And that he is disappointed about this year, he is looking forward to and hoping to get back to Stoughton for next year’s festival.
“It’s a weekend when good times prevail,” Twet said. “When the world turns ugly, it’s not gonna be in Stoughton.”