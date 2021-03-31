10 years ago - 2011
• A well-known Stoughton family is facing scrutiny over a job appointment critics called political payback from Gov. Scott Walker’s administration to big-time donors. Brian Deschaine, a 27-year-old graduate of Stoughton High School, was named bureau director of board services for the state Department of Regulation and Licensing. Within a couple of months, he was promoted to a division administration position within the Department of Commerce, a job that pays $81,500, according to a story Monday in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. That story generated a lot of buzz, and late Tuesday, Walker announced that Deschaine would be sent back to his former job, which paid $64,728 a year.
• Residents will have a chance to voice their opinion about the future of U.S. Highway 51 next week -- including whether it should have a bypass. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation began studying the corridor in 2003 and has several public forums, leading to some hot tempers and big concerns. The project is still in the study phase, however, and the department still wants public input on its updated suggestions, project manager Michael Hoelker said.
• Despite pleas from Stoughton officials, plans to build a 488-foot radio tower were shot down last week by the Town of Rutland Board of Supervisors. Tomah-based Magnum Communications had hoped to erect the tower on 15.5 acres of fallow farmland near Old Stage Road that would eventually service a new FM station in Stoughton. Town officials voted unanimously last Tuesday to side with concerned residents who felt the blinking tower would be a blight on Rutland’s rural landscape.
• Orange cones and detour signs are already popping up along East Main Street in prelude to the construction project slated to begin next week. Crews will work in two phases to replace water utility infrastructure along East Main Street from the railroad tracks east to Amundson Parkway, starting the week of April 18.
• Brett Schumacher, Amy McFarland and Liz Menzer will serve on the Stoughton Board of Education for the next three years after earning the top votes in a four-way race for three seats this Tuesday.
• The city’s Redevelopment Authority is looking to improve the now-vacant lot that used to house the dilapidated Marathon Gas Station on West Main Street. The RDA has sent out letters to more than a dozen developers in hopes they will send in general ideas for how the site could be developed. The property is about a half-acre near the corner of Main and Page streets. For several years, a defunct gas station sat on the lot until the city secured a $30,000 grant to tear down the station and dig up the underground tanks. The demolition was completed in November.
• Hundreds of residents from Stoughton and all over the area navigate their way through charts, maps and diagrams inside the Stoughton High School gymnasium last thursday in order to learn about how a potential U.S. Highway 51 bypass might change their lives. In addition to maps lining the walls, a 20-minute presentation and displays along both sides of the gym, Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials were on hand to answer questions from residents. WisDOT is still studying the corridor, which faces increasing safety and traffic issues. The project is in the planning phases and the department is looking at three options for the road.