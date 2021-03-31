Join the Stoughton Area Senior Center as Michael Hecht presents a personal journey referencing “The Diary of a Young Girl” by Anne Frank, and the “Librarian of Auschwitz” by Antonio Iturbe about the experience of real-life Auschwitz survivor, Dita Kraus.
The online presentation will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 8.
Hecht will weave personal anecdotes throughout the presentation he said, including how Superman and the Wizard of Oz relate to Jewish history.
He will also detail his memories of his bar mitzvah at the age of 13.
“My father introduced me to family members and I would put my hand out and I would shake their hands,” Hecht told the Hub. “Their sleeves rolled up and there were the numbers on their arms from the concentration camp. As a 13 year old boy, of course, I knew about it but it stayed with me for all those years.”
Hecht partners with Skaalen Retirement Services, where he has worked for more than 20 years, to provide these programs to the community.
To join register by filling out and submitting the online registration form, bit.ly/mhapril821, by noon Wednesday.