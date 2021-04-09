For the first time in over a year, the doors of Otis Sampson American Legion Post 59 opened up for thirsty patrons on Wednesday, April 7, with the Legion bar once again dishing out a variety of drinks to those who welcomed back the local establishment.
Denise A. Olson, 58, of Prairie City, Iowa formerly of Sparta, Wisconsin passed away unexpec…
Jeffery A. Hvam died at his home on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from natural causes. He was born…
James “Jim” Ginther, age 64, of Oregon, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021. He was born on No…