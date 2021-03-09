Medical social worker and City of Stoughton Common Council Ald. Jean Ligocki said this year has proven that anything can happen.
That ‘s why she is starting an initiative to get every person in Stoughton to complete their advance directive medical paperwork such as power of attorney, to prevent families from having to make difficult decisions.
“I’ve seen cases where people get COVID-19 and don’t have directives in place and it gets pretty tricky,” she told the Hub. “It is already a bad situation, and if we can prevent it from getting worse, we should.”
The first virtual class to go over the advance directive paperwork was held on March 1 and the second is scheduled for noon on Monday, March 15. The virtual session will go over how to fill out the advance medical directives and give participants a chance to ask questions.
Advance directives are legal documents that outlines a person’s choices of treatment, healthcare, finances and property shoud a person become incapacitated and cannot express their own wishes. The documents include a living will, power of attorney for healthcare, power of attorney for finance and property and authorization for final disposition.
Ligocki, in partnership with the Stoughton Wellness Coalition, the City of Stoughton and Stoughton Health, is preparing presentations for people to complete their power of attorney or healthcare paperwork.
In the absence of the medical paperwork, when an adult is not able to represent their own wishes, that person would go through a legal guardianship procedure in the state court system, Ligocki explained. That is where the courts review the status of the individual, determine their capacity and name a legal guardian.
“I’ve been a medical social worker for over 20 years and I’ve seen the difference -- for people and families -- the difference (the documents) make in the times of crisis as well as expected outcomes. These documents make a difference when people prepare ahead of time,” she told the Hub.
The tricky part of completing advance directives is understanding the yes/no questions and having a witness available, she said. But if you have guidance, the directives can take only 10-15 minutes.
Ligocki said some people in the class can serve as witnesses, and she hopes people complete their documents during the session.
Ligocki said although the conversations can be difficult, the paperwork and the presentation can still be a relieving or uplifting experience. Ligocki and her wife completed their advance directive paperwork 20 years ago over dessert and drinks with their neighbors.
“It is more about planning for your health, than for your death,” she said.
Ligocki stressed that the directives are not just for seniors either, but for people of all ages.
Most young people believe that they don’t need these documents because they are alive and well and not in the middle of serious illness, which could be a mistake, Ligocki said.
“The truth is anything can happen to us at any time, and COVID has shed a light on that,” she said.