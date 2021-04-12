If you pass by the Nottingham Road nesting platform, keep an eye out for osprey.
Stoughton resident Tom Selsor, who lives within viewing distances of the platform, told the Hub that he spotted a single osprey for two consecutive mornings starting on Wednesday, April 7.
Ospreys are a large raptor the state Department of Natural Resources classifies as a protected species. Earlier this spring, American Transmission Company donated a 70-foot, 2,500-pound nesting platform for the osprey nest after the original nest sitting atop a light pole on the Stoughton High School baseball field was taken down. American Transmission Company employee Craig Hendricks had convinced his company to donate a pole to replace the nest after reading the Hub’s coverage.
City of Stoughton parks and recreation director Dan Glynn told the Hub last month that it was a collaborative effort between ATC, various city departments, Hooper Construction and bird expert Patrick Ready to coordinate and install the platform. The Nottingham Road location was chosen because Glynn said it is close to the former light pole at the high school, as well as Paradise Pond where the birds can catch fish.
It is around this time in late-March or early April when osprey return from whatever warm place, like Panama or Colombia, they had migrated to for the winter, Ready told the Hub last month.
While this could be a different osprey, Ready said the birds have “fidelity,” so once they successfully have offspring, they are adamant about returning to the same nest and mate, he said. And the current platform location was chosen due to its proximity to its former nest at the high school baseball diamond, as well as Paradise Pond--so the birds can fish.
Local birder Glenn Van Rossum said that viewing the osprey this summer will be a great learning opportunity for Stoughton.
“I think it's just terrific that a nesting pair can again be observed in the community,” he said.