Stoughton’s Affordable Transportation Program has reopened to assist clients with transportation needs.
The program, which provides rides to low to moderate income residents, had been closed since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of April 1, the program is open again but on a limited basis, according to a news release.
The program will prioritize clients with serious health or transportation needs. It will also provide rides for medical and legal appointments, as well as food. Rides are dependent on driver availability, the release states.
“With the present County infection rates being much lower than in the recent past and the fact that all the volunteer drivers for the program have now received both of their vaccines, and are anxious to get back to serving the community,” program coordinator Richard Hoffman said in the news release.
All riders must provide intake information prior to the first ride, wear a mask and ride in the back seat opposite the driver. Drivers may do a temperature check upon entering the vehicle and have hand sanitizer available. Personal assistance or other contact during the ride will not be available, the release states.
For information, and to make an appointment contact Richard R. Hoffman, the program coordinator at (608) 873-6112.