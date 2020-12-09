In a year with unexpected costs Stoughton’s Affordable Transportation Program is trying to facilitate donations to keep drivers safe.
Affordable Transportation has found it necessary to purchase personal protective equipment for the safety and protection of drivers and riders. This expense was not covered as a budgeted item, a letter from coordinator Richard Hoffman states.
“The city of Stoughton, a donor last year, decided against any funding for our program this year. All the more reason for our call for help,” the letter states.
The Affordable Transportation Program of Stoughton follows the state and county guidelines with respect to transportation of Stoughton area low to moderate income and people who are homeless.
All rides with the exception to local food pantries are suspended. Every effort will be made to notify the public when the situation is considered safe to resume operations.
The program reached out to local businesses hoping to secure adequate funds to cover these expenses and help us through this period in time.
“The kindness and generosity of these and others says a lot about our community,” Hoffman said in the letter.