Affordable Transportation Program held its first annual drive through fundraiser and a driver appreciation event on Sept. 26.
Funds were necessary to help with the purchase of a personal protective equipment, which will help protect drivers and riders utilizing the program, coordinator of the program Richard R. Hoffman wrote to the Hub in an email.
Those who missed the event can mail donations to: Affordable Transportation, P.O. Box 784, Stoughton, WI. 53589
For more information about this program, contact Hoffman at (608) 873-6112 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.