Affordable Transportation fundraiser

Pictured are some of the drivers who attended and were recognized for their service with the Affordable Transportation Program. From left Jim Lescohier, Bob Stechschulte, Henry Jacky, Charlie Kiddy and far right is Sharon Mason-Boersma the president of the ATP board of directors.

Mayor Tim Swadley, (back) was also in attendance.

 Photo submitted

Affordable Transportation Program held its first annual drive through fundraiser and a driver appreciation event on Sept. 26.

Funds were necessary to help with the purchase of a personal protective equipment, which will help protect drivers and riders utilizing the program, coordinator of the program Richard R. Hoffman wrote to the Hub in an email.

Those who missed the event can mail donations to: Affordable Transportation, P.O. Box 784, Stoughton, WI. 53589

For more information about this program, contact Hoffman at (608) 873-6112 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.