Abel Contemporary Gallery is to display three new exhibits beginning Saturday, Jan. 9, and ending Sunday, Feb. 21.
The gallery, 524 E. Main St., is hosting a virtual reception on opening night at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9. The event showcases one of the three new exhibits, “Domestic and Divine” by artists S.V. Medaris and John Ribble. Guests can register online to receive a Zoom link or join on Facebook live to view a walk through of the exhibit and ask the artists questions.
Abel said that Medaris and Ribble’s print-making and soft pastel works, respectively, will evoke a feeling of familiarity and spirituality looking at their rural-inspired works.
Those who do not feel comfortable visiting the gallery while the exhibits are on display can view the featured exhibits on the gallery’s website at abelcontemporary.com anytime, Theresa Abel, owner and art director told the Hub.
The other featured exhibits are titled “Small Works: Group Show” and “In no. 5: Cate Richards: Carryon.”
A yearly tradition, the “Small Items” show features a range of styles, mediums including print and pottery, the release states. The group show includes artists Kay Brathol-Hostvet, Elaine Buss, Peter Esdaile, Delores Fortuna, Chris Gargan, Deb Gottschalk, George Lowe, Martha Monson Lowe, Ryan Myers, Ann Orlowski, Andy Rubin, Allan Servoss, Pranav Sood, Diane Washa, Wendy Olson and Adam Grutzmacher.
“Carryon” is more experimental than other exhibits put on by the gallery, Abel said. Richards’ work is about pushing boundaries and considering the history of jewelry.
‘Domestic and Divine’
Wisconsin artists S.V. Medaris and John Ribble, did not work collaboratively, but Abel said they would make a beautiful pairing as a joint exhibit.
Medaris’s work focuses on animal agriculture and our relationships with these domesticated creatures, and Ribble captures the experience of his time in rural Wisconsin, Abel said.
This is seen in “Dashing Through the Snow” a print by Medaris focusing on domestic animals as well as “Chromatic Drive” by Ribble which showcases a scenic landscape, the release states.
The combination of domesticated animals seen in Medaris’s prints and the spiritual experience of nature Ribble captures in his landscapes led Abel to the exhibit name “Domestic and Divine,” she said.
‘Small Works’
The group show titled “Small Works,” is part of a yearly tradition that highlights smaller and more affordable art pieces that fit into any collection, Abel stated.
Abel Gallery typically holds the show in time for holiday gift-buying, but it was pushed back because of COVID-19, Abel said.
The show features an array of art objects, such as “A ballooning Economy” a print by artist Andy Rubin whose work features architectural structures.
“Either if you don’t have any more room in your house, there is an artist whose work you love or if your budget is smaller, it’s a great time to get work,” Abel said.
‘Carryon’
The solo exhibit “Carryon,” by Richards-a recent UW-Madison Master of Fine Arts graduate-is more experimental than the other exhibits, Abel said.
“A lot of the work is about ritual and the weights that we carry, and the practices we go through to come to terms with that weight,” Richards said.
Weight, Richards explained, can refer to the actual physical burden of the jewelry and ornamentation she creates or an emotional burden.
Richards frequently works with elements such as rope, metals, wood and other earthy materials, she said.
Her art works with the body, pulling inspiration from ritual, history and the sublime, the release states and is seen in“Crown” along with Richard’s other works.
“But they are a bit confusing to the mind on how they would act, be worn, their scale, though you can tell that they are bodily,” Richards said.