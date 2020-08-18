Abel Contemporary Gallery is putting on three new art exhibitions starting Saturday, Aug. 29.
The exhibits, titled “The Party,” “17th Annual Ceramics Invitational” and “In no. 5: Failed Mascots” will be on display until Sunday, Nov. 8, at the gallery, 524 E. Main St. Opening receptions for the ceramics invitational are set for both 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, and Friday, Sept. 4.
The events are RSVP only, but tickets are free, according to a July 29 news release. For the Aug. 29 reception, Madison aerialist Linda DiRaimondo is set to bring her combination of “modern dance and athleticism” to Abel for “ambient/provisional performances throughout the evening,” the release states.
If the gallery is at 25% capacity, director Theresa Abel told the Hub staff will take down phone numbers and text attendees when they can return. Abel asks that all visitors wear a mask during their visit, and that they stand at least six feet apart from one another. The restroom is closed for public use. Patrons are welcome to set up an appointment to visit during regular business hours, from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, if they want to avoid waiting, Abel said. They can also view pieces online at abelcontemporarygallery.com.
“We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and heed all recommendations of the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), departments of health and our local elected officials,” the release reads.
“The Party” includes works by Madison-based artist Kelli Hoppman, who “creates allegorical tableaus of the human condition.” Hoppman primarily works to blend human and animal characteristics together into a costumed character, according to the release.
Often verging on the surreal, Hoppmann’s characters “complicate the notions of identity in highly narrative works,” according to the release.
For this exhibition, the release states, Hoppmann imagines a fantastic party attended by her characters.
In addition to her signature works, she will display dramatic scenes rendered in oils. This is where Hoppmann steps outside her wheelhouse, the release states, and adds an “extra dimension” to the theatrical display.
A storybook featuring works from “The Party” will be available for purchase at Abel.
The 17th Annual Ceramics Invitational will host new works, the release states, by ceramicists across the country. It is one of Abel’s “most anticipated” exhibits and showcases famous artists in the discipline.
A piece from one ceramicist, Nancy Kubale, who is among 24 in the exhibition, depicts a female form holding a bowl and wearing a headdress. The bodice of Kubale’s creation is covered in lettering, some cursive and others Chinese calligraphy.
“In no. 5: Failed Mascots” features pieces by Gail Simpson, sculptor and public artists. Simpson, who resides in Stoughton, has creations reminiscent of theme park figures, cartoon animals and yard ornaments. She works on such projects individually, but is also part of Actual Size Artworks, a collaborative team with Aristotle Georgiades.
Simpson, the release states, has a Master’s of Fine Arts in sculpture from the Art Institute of Chicago. Her pieces are found from coast to coast, and has had exhibitions abroad in Europe.