Abel Contemporary Gallery is putting on three new art exhibitions starting Friday, June 4.
The exhibits, titled “My World” by Jonathan Wilde, “Pattern” by Group Show and “Things of a certain type: how to become a pet” by Meg Mitchell will be on display until Sunday, July 18, at the gallery, 524 E. Main St.
Opening receptions for the exhibits are set for 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 4. Reservations are required for the free in-person reception.
There will also be a virtual artists talk with Wilde, who is a Wisconsin native, at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 10. This online event will include: a video walk-through of the exhibition installed in the gallery, conversation with the artist about his work, and question and answer with the audience.
The talk will be broadcast through Facebook live and available on Abel’s website, the recorded video will also be available to view after the reception has ended, an Abel newsletter states.
Wilde’s oil paintings capture intimate portraits of flora and fauna as well as the larger landscape of the Midwest, according to an Abel newsletter.
The “Pattern” exhibition is in a variety of media and explores the prevalence of pattern in art and fine craft, the release states.
Artists in this exhibition include: Kelli Hoppmann, William Lemke, John S. Miller, Charles Munch, George Shipperley, Ann Orlowski, Pranav Sood, Mary Hood, Delores Fortuna, Paul Jeselskis, Glynnis Lessing, Rachelle Miller, Alison L. Bailey, Erica Schlueter, Jill Baker Gower, Ali Kauss, Teresa Faris, Lisa Gralnick, Lydia Johnson, Andrea Marquis, and Lisa Belsky.
And Mitchell is a multimedia artist who works as an associate professor in digital media in the Department of Art at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The multimedia installation explores the similarities and differences within categories and concepts using the formal language of domestic construction and interiors to ground the images and objects within, the release states.
Her work has been featured in numerous group and solo exhibitions, at venues such as the Atlantic Center for the Arts, Conner Contemporary, the DC Art Center, and the International Waldkunst Zentrum in Germany. Her work has been featured in many publications, such as Art Papers, Art in America, and the Washington Post, the release states.