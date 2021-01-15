There are those who favor the summer season, relishing in the beauty the warm temperatures bring.
And then there are those who find that same beauty in the frigid cold of Wisconsin winters. At least, that's what Stoughton resident Denise Sime did when snapping photos of the townships in the greater Stoughton area.
From the stark contrast of the night sky coupled with the light of the moon, to the frost that blankets the trees and shrubs, Sime's photographs captures how winter touches the state's charming countryside.