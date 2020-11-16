It was a tale – or rather, a tail – 26 years in the making – but the story of Chester the mouse is finally told.
Stoughton resident and author Gail Ring has published a children’s chapter book, titled “The Adventures of Chester (A Wisconsin Mouse) … as told by Chester,” which detailing the adventures of Chester the mouse across 19 chapters, accompanied by 17 of her illustrations. Ring said she designed everything in the book, cover to cover, which was published by Orange Hat Publishing of Waukesha in June.
Ring, the artist behind the iconic clock tower illustration that graces the city’s street banners and utility vehicles, has lived in Stoughton with her husband of 57 years. A commercial artist for 26 years, she studied art at University Wisconsin-Madison and Madison Area Technical College. She also made a drawing of the inside of the opera house for its re-opening.
Ring said she had meant to finish the book two decades ago, she said, but life got in the way, as a mother of two and later a grandmother and great-grandmother. Family tragedies also slowed her down, Ring said, as the deaths of four family members over the years prompted her to take breaks from writing afterward.
But after years of writing and three years of editing and designing, Ring ordered 200 copies and has sold over 100 of those in the two months she’s had them on hand. It’s been just as popular with adults as it is with children, Ring added.
In the book, main character Chester takes an adventure from Stoughton to Door County, accompanied by a girl mouse, Chelsea, from Chicago. Along the way, they meet a cast of other birds and animals.
Ring said that as she wrote, she realized she had 20 pages on her hands, and Chester hadn’t left Stoughton yet. That changed the project, she said, as it became clear that she was embarking on a chapter book adventure, not just a storybook.
In the fall of 1990, Ring and her husband took their first trip to Door County, and over the years, the beauty of different seasons attracted them back. She took photos and made drawings of her travels. One day, she decided to put a mouse on one of the branches of a tree she drew. That mouse then returned in a series of drawings, before becoming the character in her book.
Ring said she had never written anything before beginning this book in 1991.
In order to write the chapter book, Ring said she had to research mice. It was during that research that she learned that the animals have around a two-year lifespan.
That meant she couldn’t have a sequel, Ring said.
As Ring wrote, she realized the two mice would have to find a place to stay over winter. She decided upon Chelsea Antiques Shop in Sister Bay, as she goes there every year that she goes to Door County. In the book, Chelsea the mouse feels safe there, since she shares her name with the shop.
It was only after Ring had already written half the book about the mice’s winter in the shop that a friend inquired if she’d sought permission from the owners. Anxiously, she called the shop to float the idea past them.
“They were just tickled,” Ring said. “They were just excited about the thought they’d be in the book. One of the illustrations is of their place.”
As Ring crafted the narrative, she said that while she was the one doing the writing, it’s really the mouse himself telling the story.
“I decided to let Chester write the book, Chester is telling the whole book,” she said. “It changed my mood. He’s quite a character.”
Ring said the finished book is “beautifully done.”
“I don’t have one thing I don’t like about it, it’s a great book,” she said.