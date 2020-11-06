As we enter the eighth month of the COVID-19 pandemic here in the United States, I wanted to provide you with a brief update on the Stoughton Public Library’s current operations.
At the time of this writing, Dane County and Wisconsin continue to break records for new cases, percent-positive tests, and hospitalizations. On October 27, Governor Evers asked all Wisconsinites to voluntarily shelter-in-place in an effort to curb the pandemic. With the weather turning colder and flu season approaching, all indications are that we are in for a very difficult winter in terms of public health.
The phrase “hunker down” has been used a lot in recent weeks to describe actions the public needs to take. And that is exactly what we intend to do in the coming months.
Our current service model in which the library building remains closed while we offer curbside pick-up and virtual programming will continue at least through the end of January, 2021, at which time we will reexamine library services in light of current public health data.
That is not to say that we aren’t looking for new ways to provide much-needed services to the community. Beginning shortly, we will offer limited use of computers in the building by appointment to those who need to access the Internet. More information about this important service can be found at stoughtonpubliclibrary.org/computer-reservations.
Even though our building remains closed, we continue to work hard to deliver services to our community, both through curbside delivery of library materials and with dozens of virtual programs each month to take the place of our in-person events.
As we move forward, the safety of our patrons and staff will continue to be the highest priority. We appreciate the support and patience of the community as we navigate this new reality.