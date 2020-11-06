Donald Eugene Beresky M.D., age 65, of Stoughton, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab, holding the hand of his loving wife. He was born on March 26, 1955, in Erie, Pa., the son of Dr. Barnabus and Agatha (Mankovich) Beresky. Donald married Roxanne Marks on Feb.…