In an effort to raise money for Stoughton’s girl scouts, a local organization has created a rummage sale where all proceeds will benefit students through scholarships, camping, field trips, and community events.
The rummage sale will be held Thursday, July 29 through Saturday, July 31 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Mandt Park. The rabbit barn is filled with items donated from people all over Stoughton, Oregon and even Mt. Horeb.
There are more than 70 tables with items, volunteer and troop leader Britt Fankhauser told the Hub. It took two months to collect all the items, and they filled a 10x25 foot storage unit, three garages and even some of Fankhauser’s home.
This is the second year of the rummage sale, Rikki Klassy Troop 2044 co-leader wrote to the Hub in an email.
“It started last year when we lost our main revenue, helping with concessions at UW Football games.... We got lucky because it coincided with a slight improvement in COVID numbers allowing people to safely visit our booth. We raised over $5,000!!” she wrote.
Klassy added that the sale benefits other area organizations. Last year, Stoughton Girl Scouts were able to donate books to the Friends of Stoughton Library and Little Free Libraries, clothes to shelters, and wedding dresses to non-profits that create custom burial outfits for families suffering the loss of an infant.