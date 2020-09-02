The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to give blood during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, according to a news release.
With that, the public is encouraged to donate blood at three different locations for the month of September.
Participants can donate from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Christ Lutheran Church, 700 Hwy. B; 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Covenant Lutheran Church, 1525 Van Buren St.; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Dairyland Electrical Industries, 340 Business Park Circle.
“The National Cancer Institute estimates that more than 15,000 children and adolescents in the
U.S. are diagnosed with cancer each year,” the release states. “Childhood cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.”
Donors should be well-rested, hydrated and in overall good health. They should also be prepared for a mini-health screening to check temperature, blood pressure and iron levels.
The Red Cross welcomes all blood types. Eligible donors will receive a coupon for a free Sport Clips haircut through email.
For information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/sport-clips or call 1-800-733-2767.