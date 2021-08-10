I just attended some classes with the American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) on Holistic Nursing — that is, looking at the whole person, accepting the uniqueness and individuality of every human being.
It looks at the experiences we’ve had, the relationships we have, the environment that we live in, our coping skills. What motivates us and what holds us back from optimum health, what barriers we have for healing.
Most importantly, it focuses on the importance of listening — a key ingredient to health care that can be more art than science.
The AHNA publishes the Journal of Holistic Nursing, a peer-reviewed publication with emphasis on research, practice, education, and aesthetics. It acknowledges energy work and realizes that we are more than just material (or matter), and that energy plays a large part in who and what we are.
This could be spiritual energy, which includes meditation, Reiki, healing touch, sound therapy, or benefits of forest bathing, to name a few. In health care, I would argue that energy is the glue that binds the science together and provides much of the communication. Energy can help explain some of the miracles in medicine and can help provide understanding to some of the unsolved mysteries.
Holistic nursing appreciates and respects the individual’s need for love, acknowledgement, being valued and how these can greatly affect the ability to heal. Practicing Holistic Nursing feels good and is very satisfying, because it’s tied to the compassion of nursing and why many individuals went into nursing in the first place.
It’s knowing that you made a difference, you participated in and promoted the healing process, you have helped to enhance the life of another human being.
Sometimes it can be helping to provide understanding, confirming that you are loved and supported, and that you have family and friends that care about you. You are valuable and needed. You would be missed.
It can be helping someone find a reason for working to make positive health changes. It can be helping to make sure you see the birth of a grandchild, the graduation of a daughter, or the wedding of your son. Or helping you define what personally motivates you.
Sharing space and being present with someone can provide healing energy. Visiting friends or family who are struggling can make a huge difference in their recovery. You don’t have to do or say anything, the fact that you took the time and energy to be present is a strong statement.
I have always found the science of medicine fascinating; but it’s the spirit, rhythm and coordination of the body that amazes and inspires me. My husband had a stroke and had Nephrology, Neurology, Cardiology and Hematology all coordinating in his health care.
My understanding of Neurology is limited, but there seems to be a little more mysticism in Neurology than in other specialties — maybe because we still have a lot to learn about how the brain functions. Emotions, psychology, love, feelings, beliefs, culture, family, connections, background all play a part in how, why, and when we do things and how we heal.
The brain is involved in all these thoughts and feelings in addition to the science of regulating hormones that affect body functions. A lot of Neurology is to try something, then watch and wait.
Nurses understand the compassion of health care. We often have more time than most health care professions to listen to the story and look for the connections.
We appreciate that sometimes you have to get past the grief of loss and emotional baggage before you can deal with the physical components of healing. It’s understanding the importance of listening, hearing, understanding and appreciating what a person has been through.
Sometimes, as humans, we need reinforcement that our feelings and thoughts are normal, natural, understandable, rational, logical and realistic. When life has been turned upside down, we need to establish a baseline of “normal” before we can move on to healing.
If we aren’t given time to establish a baseline of normal, our body may be stuck in a holding pattern. We need to let go of blame, feeling responsible and anger. We have to realize that we did the best we could with the emotional tools that we had for dealing with a situation.
There is so much in health care that seems unexplained, miraculous and illogical. Maybe this is due partly to not having a clear understanding of where the patient is coming from psychologically and emotionally.
I took a Motivational Interviewing class at UW and learned that in a study done with physicians, they interrupted a patient within the first 23 seconds, and if they had waited only 6 seconds more, the patient could complete their statements of concerns. Those extra seconds of time early on in an interview, can save thousands of dollars of technology costs, and chasing problems.
It all comes back to taking time to listen.