I’ve been hearing that most people want to write off 2020 as one of their worst years.
I can appreciate those sentiments. But I keep reminding myself that sometimes the most challenging times also build the most character.
I’m trying to learn from this experience. It’s been a good year to reflect on what’s important, redefine priorities and appreciate what really matters.
The pandemic has created more time to reflect. Roads have been less traveled, there is less noise, less belching pollution from factories, less fracking for oil. Humans have rediscovered the joys of fishing, hunting, hiking and enjoying nature.
We might take less for granted after our pandemic experience, at least for a little while.
For me, a goal has been to just breathe in fresh air. I also have been reminded how very important family is for Thanksgiving and how much I enjoy holiday rituals.
I also enjoy watching the animals, birds and plants in the backyard. In the spring, I spent a lot of time sitting on the edge of the woods, watching the interactions in the bird community.
I was filling 40 pounds of bird seed a week in my feeders and had a beautiful variety of birds nesting in the woods. I liked watching the community interact.
One week, an exchange among the birds put something into perspective for me.
Some tiny brown finches moved into a birdhouse, and a few days later, a nuthatch went inside and took it over. There was a lot of twitting and noise, and the brown finches were upset; finally some gold finches came over and persuaded the nuthatch to leave.
It made me realize that there are many different realities and dramas going on simultaneously.
While humans are dealing with COVID-19, depression, anxiety and fear, birds are dealing with their own problems and have more insecurities than we do. Their house can blow out of a tree in a windstorm, their mortality rate is higher, they don’t have medical care. They can lose a family member instantaneously to a hawk or falcon.
They just have to move on. It’s part of life; it’s what they know.
Trees, meanwhile, seem to have the slowest, most stable existence. They take the weather and life as it comes, waiting for nature to come and bring it to them.
I can imagine that if I were a tree, I would enjoy just watching life unravel in front of my eyes. Taking pride in providing shade and a home to birds and animals and enjoying watching their antics.
Trees might appreciate the birds eating the insects out of their bark or being used for a nest. They probably don’t appreciate the squirrels chewing off branches to make their nests high in the tree or me nailing and screwing birdhouses and bird feeders onto their trunks.
But when they lose one branch, they send extra branches and leaves to that area and fill out even more. Mostly, they are silent, stable, steady observers filling the air with oxygen.
Sometimes, I wonder if this pandemic was brought about partly as a wakeup call for us to care more about our environment.
My husband and I watch a lot of public TV and nature shows, and we’ve learned that 100% of sea turtles have plastic in their digestive system, and we have seen whales covered in fishing lines and beaches littered with trash.
Humans are only one piece in the whole scheme of life. We might be at the top of the food chain, but a microscopic virus can take us out and create a lot of havoc.
Realizing this gives me a deeper respect for my place in the universe. I hope I am less likely to waste resources, I hope I create habits that leave a smaller carbon footprint, and I hope my existence leaves a positive memory on the planet rather than a negative shadow.
As a health care worker, I’ve seen how the pandemic created rapid change and the need to speedily adapt. It required a lot of coping and focus on providing support to keep staff healthy and together.
We’ve all gained increased savvy with technology for telemed and video visits. There will be a lot of mental and psychological scars for health care workers who are taking care of the sickest of the sick.
The health care system has been forced to evolve, and I think we have a new appreciation for equality in health care. Because one person can rapidly transmit a virus to a crowd, the whole health community is aware that health care needs to be available and provided for everyone.
But we have survived many things just in the past century, including two world wars, the Great Depression and the Spanish Flu.
That makes me appreciate the resiliency of the human spirit and gives me faith that we will get through this and we will most likely be stronger and more resilient on the other side. Have a happy and blessed New Year.