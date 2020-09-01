My husband and I just came back from Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello, where we read about the dreams of the early Americans and the principles of the Declaration of Independence.
Our forefathers wanted freedom of religion and freedom from oppression. They saw a land of opportunity to create a fresh start. A place where anyone with a strong work ethic, grit, and determination could create a new life.
Walking through these historical markers made me think about Labor Day and how it is a day set aside for working America to let go, relax and dream. Labor Day is a day to appreciate and bask in what we have by sitting still and opening up our senses to the possibilities.
America is rich in resources, our forefathers wanted fair and equal laws where anyone can succeed if they work hard enough and have access to those resources.
Immigrants came to our country to follow this same American dream. They focused on building a strong foundation, and infrastructure, for their children and grandchildren. They created the building blocks for their future generations.
We have electricity, water from our tap, sewer systems, and communication pathways.
Americans created trains, subways, Interstate highways and national parks. They understood the importance of preserving and protecting our natural environment. Our forefathers were focused on creating a better long lasting future for their children. The focus was looking forward and changes that benefited the masses.
We have come so far and benefited so much from the infrastructure created by early Americans. Our goals and ambitions need to continue to include how we represent ourselves to our neighbors and friends – what America stands for and what makes us great.
We need to consider how we can continue to support our people and our planet into the future.
I think it’s important to keep the focus on things greater than ourselves. When life is good, it’s easy to forget the struggles we’ve each had and what our neighbors might now be going through. If our political focus shifts from taking care of family and community to gaining assets and resources for personal wealth, we are doing a disservice to ourselves and future generations.
In America, we talk a lot about the pursuit of happiness. There is a difference between the pursuit of happiness and finding joy.
Happiness is all about the chase, accomplishing and acquiring more, but if we fall in love with the chase we will always need more. A bigger house, better car and more stuff. It can bring frustration and exhaustion and misses the whole point.
Joy, on the other hand, is all around us and available to anyone. It isn’t restricted by having enough money, time or talent. Joy is finding beauty in the intricacy of a flower, or the delight of watching a tiny bird. Taking pleasure in the smell of pine in the air, a cool breeze on a hot day. The feel of sand and surf on our bare feet at the ocean. A beautiful sunset, the northern lights, and the laughter of a child.
I think about the astronauts on the space station showing pictures of the living planet Earth, with the pulsing, changing, flowing patterns of clouds, wind, rain and storms. The freezing and thawing, the greening and blossoming response of nature. The migratory response of animals and birds, and insects.
Our actions and policies affect the rest of the planet. We are a global economy.
Our forefathers created a beautiful America, and it is our job to protect it and the basic beliefs and principles that our country was founded on. I believe that the heart and soul of America understands the importance of taking care of each other.
I think about how we are only as strong as our weakest link. We have great infrastructure; now we focus on strengthening it and making sure that the American dream is available to everyone. We teach, mentor, and provide resources to our weakest links.
We behave as a people who are proud to call ourselves Americans. We have set an example for how human beings should behave. In the past we helped rebuild Germany and Japan after the wars. Our past behavior shows that we understand the importance of preserving human dignity and respect.
This is an important time to remain focused on who we are and what our country stands for. We are each here for a finite amount of time. We all need to decide what kind of legacy we want to leave for future generations.
The living planet that we inhabit will continue to take care of itself long after each one of us is gone. I hope future generations will look back and be proud of their forefathers (and mothers) and what we created during our time on this planet.
Have a great Labor Day!