I’ve been pondering the journey of life.
I’ve thought about what’s important and what I worry about. About what gives life meaning and what I am supposed to do with the life I’ve been given. I figure I’ve got until I’m about 75 to finish figuring it out.
I’ve got some stress and anxiety but have begun to think it doesn’t have to be complicated. Maybe it’s OK to just let the world unfold and do the best we can with what we have, without expectations.
Having had a tumultuous early adult life, my main goal now is stability and a good home base, then living life to the fullest, letting go of stress and exploring. I want to understand other people, cultures and ideals and why people make the choices they make.
Take my parents, for example.
My mom has advanced dementia and is no longer safe at home. My dad is 84 and has been taking care of her, but she is getting dangerous.
She has been talking to mirrors in the house and has been afraid of the person she sees. She recently broke all the mirrors and tried to burn down a 20 foot bird house pole.
We didn’t anticipate dementia, and my dad can’t understand what is wrong with my mom’s mind.
She remains physically healthy at 82 and loves to be outside. She can hike four miles. While my dad enjoys working outside, too, he has hip pain and doesn’t like to walk as much as my mom.
As a result, he has to stay inside to watch her. He’s deteriorating from watching TV all day and is probably sleep-deprived.
So my mom has to go away after 62 years of marriage to save my dad’s mind.
They’ve been frugal their whole lives and generally happy and content. They have a deep faith and have always relied on God to meet their needs and to treat any anxiety.
Sadly, they have accumulated a fair amount of wealth just to have it go to pay for care for my mom.
My mother-in-law was frugal, too, having grown up in the Great Depression. She saved tin foil, recycled plastic baggies and repaired and sewed her own clothes. She saved three sets of beautiful china, table cloths and collectibles for her three granddaughters so each would have a beautiful dowry when they got married.
Her goal was to have assets worth $1 million and to be a steward of her family’s antiques.
However, when she passed, her grandchildren didn’t want the china or her antiques, as they were not their style. She died lonely, having outlived all of her friends.
My husband, meanwhile, has been financially successful but has focused on living life to the fullest and being fearless, and he’s encouraged me to do the same.
He has ridden a motorcycle in all 50 states, visited all the mountain ranges in the world and made a lot of friends. Money has not been a priority; it’s been a tool.
For me, the stuff in my home base – including three sets of china – makes me feel secure. I have anxiety about wondering what will come next and how will I manage the challenges that come my way.
I worry about finances, but I try to not let money stop me from reaching dreams.
Neither do my children. They spent a lot of money on their college educations and remain frugal while paying off their student debt. They are minimalists who see extra material possessions as unnecessary and holding them back, consuming resources and creating clutter.
They appreciate meals they cook themselves, their pets and learning through different modes of technology and travel. They like to make cheese, wine and beer and grow mushrooms.
They have some financial anxiety but with their technology, they don’t have many questions they can’t answer.
One of them, my 30 year old daughter, is going back to college in Stevens Point to become a social worker. She has previous college debt and low funds but wants to buy a house. She is struggling to find scholarships for a returning student who does not have dependents.
This made me think that as humans if we rearranged our financial intelligence to invest in our young adults instead of the stock market, we might actually get a better return in the long run.
In an effort to treat my stress and anxiety, my daughter bought me “Ani Trime’s Little Book of Affirmations,” written by a Buddhist nun. The book is based on the idea that we are what we think. The book is designed to help cultivate a freer, healthier, more open mind that’s healing, positive and helpful to oneself and others.
It’s a lovely little book that brings acceptance of who we are and what we have by letting go of stress, whatever we determine it to be. It’s full of little one-liners like “I am totally adequate for all situations.”
That’s something to ponder while letting all of life’s questions slip into perspective.