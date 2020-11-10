I’m a nurse. I’m often the one on the other end of the telephone line.
I’ve been listening to fear, pain, frustration, anger and tears. I can empathize. This COVID-19 pandemic is real. It’s painful, frustrating, difficult, challenging, and agonizing. I’m sorry you are going through this.
We can’t hide or evade it; it’s not going to go away soon. Somehow, we have to just get through it and survive.
The most important thing you can do during this time is take care of yourself, then help your family, your neighbors and your friends. Banding together for strength and resilience will lessen the load.
I tell some of my most struggling patients to stop and take five slow, deep breaths. Breathe in and count to 3, breathe out and count to 6.
Exhale all the old air out to make room for the fresh clean air. Think about breathing out any toxic thoughts and fears. Exhale all the way through to the bottom of your belly.
I actually love to do the breathing exercises with my patients. I, too, need to let go of the pain, fear and frustration.
I feel better doing the exercises. The heavy weight of the pandemic eases, there is a lightening, some clearing of my mind, relaxing of my spirit. A little more energy to go a little further, be a little stronger, find more endurance.
I encourage my patients to take a walk, get some fresh air, think about the positive things we all have. We have our legs and can walk. We can see, hear, smell and feel. We have warm clothes, shoes and socks.
I encourage them to listen to motivational uplifting music. Be creative and color, draw and create. Write in a journal and get your frustrations and dreams out on paper. Pray.
Another important way to take care of yourself is to build up your immune system. Check in with your doctor for tips on this, but I have a few ideas to start.
Drink a lot of water, flush out your kidneys and clean out congestion. Eat parsley, as it is good for your kidneys, and so is cranberry juice.
Creating healthy nutritious food for you and your family can be something to enjoy.
Eat lots of colorful fruits and vegetables. They provide vitamins and minerals to build up your immune system. Use lemon juice in your tea, it’s good for your liver – so is olive oil.
Avoid sugar, white bread, and white pasta. Replace these with whole grains and fiber. Avoid processed foods; use fresh ingredients, including meat and seafood to make nutritious meals.
There is some evidence of specific nutrition that can help protect you from the coronavirus, including vitamins C and D and the mineral Zinc.
Vitamin C is also suggested to be anti-inflammatory, as are ginger and basil. Fermented foods like sauerkraut are full of Vitamin C.
Vitamin D is important for mood, and most people living in Wisconsin are low in Vitamin D because we don’t get enough sun. If you are depressed, have aching bones or are feeling hopeless, Vitamin D might help, and your doctor can provide a blood test to check for a Vitamin D deficiency. Antidepressants might be more effective with vitamin D.
Zinc might be beneficial for sinus drainage and managing secretions, like a runny nose or productive cough. According to some natural medicine providers, if you can taste it, you don’t need it. If you can’t taste it, you might have a deficiency.
Also investigate essential oils, as there is evidence that some of them have anti-viral properties.
I recommend talking to natural health providers, such as chiropractors, acupuncturists, massage therapists, craniosacral therapists and reflexologists for complementary and alternative medicine ways to boost your immune system. Search the Internet for “UW Integrative Health patient handouts” for natural tips on boosting your immune system and treating health complaints naturally.
Taking care of yourself also means protecting your mind.
One way is to avoid watching more than an hour of news a day. If you are feeling overwhelmed stop, take five deep breaths, listen to some relaxing uplifting music, watch a funny movie, take a walk, focus on nature outside of your window or read a book.
Also get adequate sleep. Many fears come from fatigue and feeling overwhelmed. Don’t make important decisions when tired or on an empty stomach. Sleep on it and re-evaluate in the morning after breakfast.
Americans are strong. Remember that many of our ancestors left Europe in small boats and traveled the ocean. We have been through natural disasters and plagues before and we can get through this.
Coming together, even virtually, and supporting each other is important. Work at being happy, healthy, and keeping a good perspective.
Good luck.