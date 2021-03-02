The COVID-19 pandemic has lasted longer and been more devastating than most people anticipated. Many times, I have wanted to run and find a way out of the pandemic.
I’m coming to the conclusion that this must be a lesson in endurance and resiliency. There will be good things that come out of this pandemic.
Everyone is fair game to a virus. The virus doesn’t care what color your skin is, how much money you made last year, or what you believe in. We all have to practice social distancing, wearing a mask, and good hand hygiene. There is some good in that.
When we all see ourselves as vulnerable, sharing a planet, depending on the same air, water, and resources, it should make us more considerate of each other and interested in protecting those resources.
When we all realize one infected person can pass the virus to over a hundred at an event, it should make us all aware of our own actions and how we affect one another.
We worried about running out of toilet paper, grocery shelves have been nearly depleted at times. I developed a greater appreciation for factory workers and line workers. I appreciate migrant workers picking vegetables and fruit and keeping up the supply of fresh fruits and vegetables.
I don’t take things for granted as much as I used to. I appreciate my sister who works at Kwik Trip. As people were told to isolate and stay home, lonely people seeking human contact would stop and visit. She realized they needed someone to talk to and spent some time being available.
Many lives have been lost, while even more have been turned upside down. We have grieved like never before. There will be a lot of psychological trauma following this pandemic.
Governments, institutions, and big business have been challenged with maintaining structure and business integrity, and trying to provide leadership without a true compass or a map. Trying to make educated guesses and moving slowly to avoid backtracking or exacerbating problems and increasing spread.
Meanwhile, middle management is stressed trying to support frantic workers concerned about taking care of their families, paying the bills and being safe. Workers want answers and direction, but it’s a pandemic and the path is unclear.
Which brings me back to resiliency and surviving a pandemic.
The only things we really have that can’t be taken away, are what we hold in our mind, our spirit and our heart. We can lose all material possessions, and friends and family. We have to preserve our integrity, and define who we are and what we believe in.
We have to take care of our mental health, and accept that we are living in a difficult time in history, filled with frustration, anger, and confusion, and that these feelings and thoughts are normal. It is what it is.
Take five deep breaths when you need a break, exhale out the dirty air filled with insecurity and toxic thoughts. Drink a lot of water and flush out anger and frustrations. Take long walks and let go of negative energy and self doubt, pound it into the pavement and let it all go.
Give yourself permission to make mistakes and learn from the mistakes. Appreciate that you are human and that family and friends know you and love you just the way you are.
Watch comedies and laugh to remind yourself how that feels and to appreciate that happy and less stressful times will return. Listen to music, read books, draw, color and create.
Be proud of your accomplishments and open yourself up to positive feedback. Take a hot bath with epsom salts; soak in the comfort and warmth, let go of the stress and strain.
Hopefully, we gain from this pandemic an understanding that we are all vulnerable, and we all need each other. We will have a deeper respect and compassion for humanity, our brothers and sisters and those in need.
Hopefully we will be more willing to share resources, of time, talents and money, understanding that any one of us could be the next one in need. Hopefully, we assume more responsibility for preserving our planet. We can’t live without clean air, fresh water and natural resources.
Hopefully we will be kinder and more compassionate, we will feel better about ourselves and take better care of the world we live in.
Misty Copeland said, “Be strong, be fearless, be beautiful. And believe that anything is possible when you have the right people there to support you.”