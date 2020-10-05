It’s been seven years since I was a student journalist on the Norse Star at Stoughton High School.
Never once during those two years did I feel the need to look over my shoulder out of fear that district administration would take out what I wrote.
The ideas we pitched in our planning meetings probably raised some eyebrows when they came to print – stories about drug use, rape culture and “plagues of our society” that included racism and the for-profit medical system. Those were sandwiched in with silly listicles like “Word in the Halls,” features about mall Santas and restaurant reviews, where as many as 15 staff members would overwhelm a small restaurant on a weekday night.
It was that freedom to tell the stories I saw right in front of me, without censorship, that fostered my love for journalism. I’m the editor of my hometown newspaper now, as well as three others, because I was a reporter then.
So to hear that Stoughton Area School District is considering a policy change to limit student free speech left me devastated.
Luckily, at a policy committee meeting last week, members of the school board told district administration to remove limitations such as prior preview on the Norse Star. Board president Frank Sullivan told me Monday that he can't speak for the rest of the board on how they'll vote, but as the son of two journalists, taking away free speech from students was not something he supported.
I was relieved to hear that -- but it's still upsetting to know that a policy change that is so drastically different from the current one, and that would have taken rights away from students, was even given to the school board by administration for consideration in the first place.
Furthermore, it demonstrates a need for a better understanding of what student free speech is, and what lines a district shouldn't cross.
The policy changes proposed by administration would allow the district to have prior review of the stories students write in student publications, give them latitude to remove ones they dislike for whatever reason, change the Norse Star into a “limited public forum” and prevent students from publishing staff editorials and writing about political candidates.
The changes to the 1994 policy that gave students the right to free speech would instead attempt to create a “wholesome school spirit.”
Ah, yes. Because it’s obviously the two dozen students on a school newspaper who act as the barrier between high school administration and the ability to make the school a wholesome place.
It sends a message to all students: Be a critical thinker – but not too critical. Your thoughts and expressions must fit within a box drawn out by one or two administrators’ subjective viewpoints.
They district might argue that the Norse Star is representative of the school, but that would be textbook fearmongering. It’s clear the Norse Star is the work of students, speaking only for themselves.
What sense does it make to allow a student to have free speech in the classroom and encourage actively engaging in critical thinking skills, only to rob them of that when it comes to publishing? Censoring students would not promote critical thinking skills – instead, it will force students to make sure their writing is safe and bland and doesn’t push the envelope.
For many people, the way they write is personal, so even the threat of an administrator taking out a story would do more harm than good to the development of a student’s writing skills. Journalistic writing does not come naturally and is different from academic writing, and it takes time for every reporter to find their voice.
To prevent students from writing editorials and endorsing candidates also feels silly when we consider the age of our students writing for the Norse Star. Many high school students have either obtained the right to vote at some point before they graduate or are on the cusp.
Decisions made by politicians affect every aspect of life – clean air and water, the speed on the roads we drive on and even what food has been approved for purchase in the grocery store.
It might be helpful for administrators to take a basic government course – I hear Stoughton High School offers them.
Just as importantly, if these policy changes go through, the immediate result would be a drop in newspaper staff morale. I know firsthand how it feels to be censored, because I fought against prior review at my college newspaper.
While at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, our communication department did not like our student-run newspaper, the Royal Purple. Department staff often seethed over us covering the news on campus, because we never shied away from hard topics like sexual assault, the university’s finances or investigations into student drinking culture.
We had an adviser who advocated for and protected us from the department’s desire for control – until they fired her.
The man who took her place was and still is not interested in running a newspaper. More focused on getting tenure, he bought into the same argument the school district is now proposing – they wanted to see a more wholesome publication.
The newspaper now is basically a division of university public relations – and as a result, students aren’t always allowed to write about issues that might cast the university in a bad light.
Giving administrators the right to censor students would be a horrendous mistake. While the district might see it as a short-term benefit, it would take a newspaper with a history of producing award-winning journalists and reduce it to a sanitized publication that reins in students’ abilities to learn and think for themselves.
If you ask me, that sounds like the opposite of wholesome.