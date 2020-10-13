Hi. I’m Frank. I’m your neighbor. We probably know each other.
Maybe we work together. Maybe we shop at the same stores. Maybe our kids went to the same schools.
We might be on the same neighborhood social media page or play cards together (or used to back when people played cards). We might have we met when I was running for office – I’m on the school board.
You elected me and my fellow school board members to guide the school district and make the hard decisions. We – your elected officials and your public employees – work for you. It’s a vital part of our job to talk with you and listen to you. How can we serve you if we don’t know you?
“I hope you get COVID and die.”
Last March, Stoughton, like every Wisconsin school district suddenly found itself doing virtual learning because of COVID-19. Many Stoughton children struggled with virtual learning, including children of district staff and board members.
And this summer, the district faced the wrenching choice of whether to start school in person or virtually. You, the community watched us decide. The school board does its work in public, and Zoom makes our meetings more accessible.
- “Get your head out of your and bring the kids back to school.”
My inbox filled with email from parents worried about their children’s physical health if we went back to physical school and thoughtful comments from parents who were scared for their children’s mental and emotional health if we didn’t. At board meetings, I read thoughtful public comments from people on all sides.
Sometimes people call me and we talk. We did not always agree, but most of the conversations were civil. Some were not.
- “Two options: Admit you are stupid and bring the students back face to face or resign so that we can get someone who cares about kids and know what the they are doing!!!!”
If you haven’t guessed, these quotes are excerpts from emails sent by community members to Dr. Tim Onsager, our district administrator, and the asterisks are expletives the Hub insisted on editing out.
“Grow a pair and bring the kids back.”
Onsager has led our schools for a decade. He lives here. His children graduated from Stoughton High School. He made a recommendation to the school board based on the best information available and what he and his staff thought was best for the community.
Not everyone agrees with our decisions. But I would think we can all agree Dr. Onsager is a human being does not deserve to be abused.
- “You are a ! Are you going to watch my kids so I can work. Probably not. You don’t give a damn about this community. Go your self.”
Y’all continue to email and call us, as you should. You have a right to know what your elected officials and public employees are doing. You have a right, maybe even a duty, to share your opinion and tell us what you think we should do.
“You need to stand up to the union and bring the kids back. If staff are too chicken to come back then they can leave. Stop kissing their ass. Stand up and lead or get the hell out.”
If you think I made a bad decision, I’m up for re-election in the spring. Run against me. Campaign for my opponent. Vote me out. That’s how it’s supposed to work.
I hope we were all wrong. I hope that COVID-19 is not as contagious as we are told it is. I hope those southern schools that are closing because of outbreaks are outliers.
I hope we are quickly able to start in-person classes. I hope nobody gets sick, that no child brings COVID-19 home to a vulnerable family member. I hope nobody dies.
I hope we’re wrong. But I don’t think we are.
In President Lincoln’s first inaugural address, he looked at a nation on the brink of civil war and appealed to “the better angels of our nature.”
I am not Lincoln, but I hope that the way we’re treating each other now is a form of temporary insanity. I hope we choose to rise above stress and fear. I hope we choose to discuss the issues that confront our community – education, equity, economics, growth, whitewater parks, loose dogs, and backyard beehives – in ways that bring us closer together instead of driving us apart.
I hope we choose to disagree firmly but respectively, without hate or insult.
On March 4, 1861, Lincoln told his listeners: “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection.”
I hope things work out better for us than they did for him.