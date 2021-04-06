Mitt Romney said one thing in his life that I agree with. “It’s great to be in Michigan,” he said, “where the trees are the right height.”
That’s not something you hear every day.
“Where the trees are the right height” makes no sense if you’ve lived in the same place all your life. Trees are trees. But if you’re a transplant like me and Mitt, you know home when you see it.
The author Larry McMurtry died last month. He was from the most boring part of north Texas — a town called Archer City (pop. 1,834) that was so dull, people would go to Wichita Falls for fun.
McMurtry wrote about north Texas, my home. He wrote about plains and big skies and emptiness, and the interminable, crushing heat of a Texas summer. Horses make me sneeze, and I never wanted to be a cowboy, but something in the Texas of Lonesome Dove was home.
However you think of an author as successful, he was successful. He wrote books that became screenplays –- Terms of Endearment, Hud and The Last Picture Show. He wrote screenplays that became books, like Lonesome Dove, which won a Pulitzer.
He owned bookstores. In college, I used to browse a store he owned called “Booked Up.” It was a used bookstore that sold beautiful first editions and rare books I coveted but could not afford. Visualize Charlie Buckett moping at a window full of Wonka Bars, and you can see 1980s Frank in Booked Up.
But McMurtry had another Booked Up back home in Archer City. Commercial buildings are cheap there, and he kept buying them and filling them with bookshelves and books.
At its peak, Booked Up filled four buildings and had maybe 450,000 books – nobody knew for sure.
I always meant to go. My parents were journalists, and I come from a family that devours books. When Mom was alive, we talked about making the drive, but I never could stay in Richardson very long, and a 130-mile drive to Archer City didn’t fit the schedule, especially when it meant bringing toddlers along.
Then Mom got too sick to travel very far, and then she died, and then I slowly stopped going home. Archer City isn’t a place you get to by accident or on the way to somewhere else. You get there only intentionally, and I never intended hard enough, I guess.
Home went away, too, a little at a time.
I kayak the Yahara and the Wisconsin, but when I think of a river, I still think of the shimmering little Paluxy, where we would wade across to look at the dinosaur tracks. Lakes are muddy reservoirs, with the tops of drowned trees sticking up in the August heat. Trees –- if there are any –- are live oaks, short and wide and shady, with branches that scrape the dirt, and they’re full of mockingbirds.
Larry McMurtry wrote about the “plenty of nothing to be looked at” in north Texas, and he was right. He wrote about the people who lived and loved and died there -– how they ate and talked and worked and played. He wrote about the storms, too -– the violent, towering thunderstorms you could see coming from a hundred miles away but still shocked you with their ferocity when they finally arrived.
He wrote about the sunsets. My God, the sunsets.
There’s nothing between you and the sunset – no hills, no trees, no buildings. It’s just you and all the reds, oranges, yellows, and purples as the sun slides below the horizon, giving way to an overwhelming sky with all the shades of blue you can name and all the shades that don’t even have names and so many stars that it’s hard to pick out the constellations, but you lie on a blanket and try until you start thinking about rattlesnakes and then it was time to go inside.
He got the people right. Duane Moore, who left his pickup in the carport and started walking everywhere, including to a therapist who made him read Proust. Aurora Greenway. Gus McCrae, the garrulous ex Texas Ranger who made a sign for his livery business explaining that he didn’t rent pigs and capping it with a Latin motto that nobody could read.
Thanks, Larry. I’m sorry I never met you or made it to Archer City to see the big bookstore. Thanks for the hours in the D.C. Booked Up, even if I drooled on the carpet and never bought anything. Thanks for Gus and Call, Duane and Karla and Jacy, Sam the Lion, Aurora, and Cadillac Jack.
Thanks for taking me home to Texas, where the trees are the right height.