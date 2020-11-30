My mother has been a dedicated voter her entire adult life.
She recalls going as a child with my grandmother to help stump for 1972 presidential candidate George McGovern, who would go on that November to be obliterated in the Electoral College by Richard Nixon. She took part in her first recall election in 2012 between then-Gov. Scott Walker and Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett, as well as almost every gubernatorial and presidential race.
But until last month, she didn’t know how her vote was counted – or that it was certified three different times. It wasn’t because my mother doesn’t care about how elections are run – it was more that she trusted the process.
The presidential election – with so many allegations of voter fraud being thrown around casually – has required many people to take a larger role in making sure they understand how government processes work.
That is music to the ears of someone who loves to follow government as much as I do. It’s great to see more people educated about how our representatives, especially at the local level, make most of the decisions that impact our lives.
I just wish all of the attention paid to politics was more often an act of wanting to be educated and patriotic, rather than a necessity to debunk misinformation.
That desire to be more informed feels like it has accelerated since the summer of 2016, when Donald Trump accepted the nomination for the Republican Party’s presidential candidate. And however you look upon his time in the Oval Office as he prepares to leave in January, that knowledge could be one of the positive results.
Before Trump came into office, it’s fair to say many of us had no idea what the Hatch Act or the Emoluments Clause was. Others might not have been aware that entering the United States or overstaying a Visa without documentation isn’t actually a crime, but rather, is a civil offense.
But with so much access to information, misinformation and disinformation at our fingertips, including on social media, we’ve all had to become experts on voting just to tread water.
And true to form, more than one-third of U.S. adults told Pew Research Center they followed the results of the 2020 presidential election “almost constantly,” while another third said “fairly often.”
It’s been fascinating to watch, in real-time, as more Americans are realizing the traditions and rules of the government I first learned about as a political science student.
We were all taught about the three branches of federal government in high school, and checks and balances. Some know how a bill is passed through Congress because of Schoolhouse Rock’s catchy “I’m Just a Bill” melody, and some got Teddy Roosevelt’s iconic “Speak softly and carry a big stick” motto burned into our minds during AP U.S. History.
But beyond that, the typical American’s knowledge about how our local, state and federal governments work had been minimal. And that’s unfortunate, because it allows the public to be easily manipulated.
Trump has been, by most accounts, the leader in playing fast and loose with facts – or flat-out lying, depending on how you look at it. But politicians misleading the public is certainly nothing new.
Whether we see more or less of that in the future, it would be good for Americans to have a better understanding of how government works, especially as those at all levels. Not just the presidency and Congress, but school boards, common councils, county boards and state legislative bodies.
Certainly, finding a trustworthy source for civics information online is one good way. And reading a trustworthy local newspaper like ours is another.
But you can also do this by taking the time to watch a few school board meetings or some municipal board meetings and to pay attention to what power they have – and do not have – over policies you care about. You might be surprised at how they come to such decisions.
Reading smart, researched and balanced news – or talking to your representatives directly – helps cultivate understanding on government processes better than sharing an angry rant from your sister-in-law on Facebook does.
If the last five years have shown us anything, living in today’s political world has felt like we’re in the middle of a government class, where the test is tomorrow and we haven’t studied at all. So as we move into a new political era, let’s be well-prepared for whatever test American politics throws at us next.