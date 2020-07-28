On my first day of kindergarten, I fell in love with school.
I enjoyed learning new things, interacting with friends and trying new activities. I even found that things I struggled with in school were helping me to grow as a person.
I loved school so much that as an adult, I wanted to be part of the education community that gave so much to me.
I started my teaching career in 1997 and have been a high school social studies teacher ever since. Over the years, I have grown to largely take for granted the fact that I work in a profession where I have almost always been happy.
In mid-March, COVID-19 arrived and school closed. Overnight, the institution that had been my constant companion since kindergarten changed dramatically. My 41-year relationship with school became fundamentally different.
And now, as the Stoughton Area School District has made the gut-wrenching decision to start classes this fall virtually, I completely understand why. However, I already yearn for the time when I can safely go back to my calling as a flesh-and-blood classroom teacher.
The abrupt change in March was frustrating. Students were no longer flesh and blood but became digital files, Zoom meetings and emails. Lively class debate and discussion became 20 minute YouTube videos of me lecturing to myself in my basement. It was humbling to get thumbs down on some of my video efforts.
In late March, my home Internet stopped working during the day. Until I realized that I could use a school district hot spot, I spent hours in my car in the high school parking lot.
It was surreal and lonely being the only one at school during a regular school day. With no in-person students, I tried to hear my student’s voices when I read their work. It was not the same as the constant hum of students in a school building. On a whole, teaching became less of a calling and more of a job.
Online teaching has had its bright spots. I am incredibly thankful that I have a job in this time of uncertainty.
Students, teachers, parents and administration all showed impressive levels of flexibility. Staff and students adapted to change remarkably quickly. I have learned how to use a ton of new technology that will make my in-person teaching stronger.
COVID-19 has given me a renewed appreciation for traditional in person schooling.
Being in a room full of students is exciting. Students pick up on body language and tone. I can easily see if what I am trying to teach is sinking in.
If half the class is trying to go on Tik Tok, things are not going well.
Discussion flows back and forth in a way it just doesn’t on Zoom. I can tell a five-minute story to illustrate a point. A student can ask me a question that keeps me on my toes.
Learning how to successfully interact with different people in person can’t be done virtually. As a social studies teacher, I get to help facilitate learning about the issues of the day.
It has been a real struggle to not talk in person about the economy, the pandemic and Black Lives Matter with classrooms of students.
I miss the school interactions outside of the classroom. Every day between classes I can joke with my colleagues or students. I see and feel student excitement for the next performance or sporting event.
Kids meet new friends, find people to date, and gossip about Snapchat. The youth of my students helps keep me feeling young.
I hope that when we look back at this period of time, it is seen as an educational speed bump, not a derailment of in-person school. In-person school drew me into education and has kept me there.