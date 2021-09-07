This column wasn’t supposed to be about the pandemic. At least, not explicitly.
A month or two ago, I had planned to discuss how the Stoughton Public Library is putting the pandemic behind us and slowly returning to something like normal after a year that was anything but.
Yet here we are, 18 months into the worst global health crisis in a century and it’s clear that while we are more than ready to turn the page, COVID-19 is not done with us. I’ll spare you now-familiar litany of indicators that are heading in the wrong direction as the delta variant tears across the country.
As a natural-born worrier and over-thinker, it can be hard for me to focus on the positive. But that is precisely what I’d like to do here, by sharing our experiences in reopening the library over three months ago.
When the Stoughton Public Library fully reopened on May 17 after more than a year of curbside delivery and limited computer use by appointment, our staff was at once nervous and excited about the prospect of a building full of people again. How would library patrons react? Would they be disappointed by the changes we made in the interim?
Most importantly, would people even want to come back?
As I’m sure you can guess by now, the answer to that last question was a resounding yes. In those first weeks after reopening, countless members of our community told us how thrilled they were simply to be back in the building. Some were near tears, which might sound like an exaggeration until you remember just how much this unique institution of lifelong learning means to people.
For many, the library is a lifeline. It means access to reading material and a chance to discover their new favorite author; it’s the opportunity to learn a new skill or hobby; it’s access to computers and technology, and maybe most importantly, help from a patient and knowledgeable professional in navigating the latest technology.
I will always be proud of the way our staff pivoted in April of last year to offer virtual services and curbside pick-up. At the time, we had little choice if we wanted to continue serving our communities.
Despite our best efforts, we recognize that all the virtual services in the world could never replace the experience of being in the library. There is something special about a library’s space, the rows and rows of books, each one containing entire worlds waiting to be discovered.
Nowhere is this more apparent than in the reactions of children and young people in the library. In re-opening our doors to the public, we again witnessed the excitement of children as they experienced the library, some for the first time.
Instilling a love of literacy and learning in our young people is arguably the noblest goal of our humble profession, and it is the joy and curiosity of children sustains us through the difficult times.
The patience, kindness, and understanding of our library patrons continues to amaze me. That’s not to say that frustrations don’t sometimes bubble to the surface.
I know many are disappointed that masks have once again become part of our lives when it seemed, for a brief moment, that we might be done with them. We share those frustrations, but we believe that at this stage in the pandemic, masks are the most effective way to keep everyone safe and ensure that the library stays open.
Frustrations notwithstanding, after a year without access to the library, our community is more grateful than ever to partake in a pastime that seemed commonplace and, dare I say, one that many of us took for granted before March, 2020: The simple act of browsing the library shelves.
A sentiment I’ve heard expressed many times over the last year is that, if there is a silver lining to this pandemic, it is that we have learned not to take for granted the “small things” from pre-pandemic life: the presence of grandparents in our lives; the warm embrace of a friend; the thrill of live music; or the serendipitous satisfaction of finding just the right book at just the right time.
This pandemic is not over. The last month has made that abundantly clear. Exactly when and how we move past this terrible chapter in our history remains to be seen. But we are moving through it as a community and the library will be here every step of the way, no matter the pitfalls or set-backs.
We can get through this -- we will get through this -- together.