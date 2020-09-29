If you had asked me back in mid-March what life would be like four months later, I would have probably said something about adjusting to a “new normal” in library operations.
That was right after we closed the Stoughton Public Library at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and within the first few weeks, it was clear to everyone that life wouldn’t be returning to normal anytime soon.
I’m certainly guilty of overusing the phrase, “new normal,” in recent months as I imagined what life would be like for the foreseeable future – though there is little that is foreseeable about it.
Case in point: We started planning around the middle of June for a partial reopening of the library building. Who could have guessed then that an alarming spike in cases of COVID-19 would force us to scuttle those plans just two weeks later?
And when cases and infection rates dropped again in late-July, the more optimistic among us thought we might be turning a corner. Then , the return of students to college campuses across the nation precipitated another surge in cases just as the Northern Hemisphere heads into cold and flu season.
Amid all of this uncertainty, the Stoughton Public Library, like libraries all over the world, has done what we always do: adapt and find new ways to meet the needs of our communities.
For us, this means a robust curbside pick-up service that delivers thousands of library items to a public desperate for entertainment, distraction, and intellectual stimulation. Though browsing the shelves isn’t possible right now, you can browse our online catalog at linkcat.info.
If we have what you’re looking for in our collection, odds are we can get it to you the same day. Items requested from other libraries are beginning to arrive, albeit much more slowly than before.
The biggest change has been in how we deliver our programming, that staple of public library service. Because it’s not safe to gather right now, we have shifted entirely to virtual programming.
Kids can still listen to Miss Amanda read a story and lead them in singing songs; only now, story time is a video you watch on your tablet. Kids can still do crafts; it’s just that now they’re in individually-packaged take-home kits.
Book discussions, teen meet-ups and other events have migrated to Zoom, an online meeting platform that has become as ubiquitous as facemasks in our post-COVID world.
Early this year, I had planned a slate of lectures by UW-Madison professors to discuss what I naively assumed would be the biggest news story of the year, the 2020 election. But since sitting in a room with dozens of our fellow informed voters won’t be possible for a while, the lectures will be recorded instead, streamed online and broadcast on WSTO.
And of course, I should mention the digital resources we’ve always provided, which have now taken on increased importance in our socially-distant world.
Those come through Libby, a free app that gives you access to the digital library maintained by the Wisconsin Public Library Consortium. Using only your library card and a tablet or smartphone, you can access tens of thousands of downloadable e-books and audio books from the comfort of your home.
As great as these virtual services are, they fall short in at least two ways:
They do little to address what librarians and educators call the digital divide, the simple fact that for many in our community, access to mobile devices and broadband internet is not an option. And technology, however advanced, can never fully replace the value that comes from human interaction with our friends and neighbors.
For those on the other side of the digital divide, public libraries offer a lifeline, a crucial connection to knowledge, services and resources available in our hyper-connected world.
With the pandemic raging and the physical spaces in which we once offered this digital lifeline unavailable, we have tried to adapt as best we can. Recently, we moved a wireless access point closer to the parking lot on the south side of our building so our patrons can better access the internet outside of the building.
As for human interaction, that’s been an important element of how the public library has evolved over the past decade. It’s been called the new town square and the community’s living room, phrases that speak to the importance of the library’s physical space in our community’s social and cultural life.
But social and cultural concerns have taken a backseat as we battle a virus that threatens life itself.
The future is uncertain, and it’s foolish to predict what will happen next week, let alone next year, but even so, I’d like to make a fool of myself and try. I believe when the pandemic subsides, we are going to need our public spaces and our institutions of community engagement and belonging more than ever.
When that day comes, the Stoughton Public Library will be here on the corner of Fourth and Main, as it has been for the last 113 years.
In the meantime, we’ll invite you to our website, stoughtonpubliclibrary.org, in lieu of our reading room, and we’re happy to chat on the phone and help you discover your next great read.
The future is uncertain, but we’ll figure it out together.