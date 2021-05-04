A tradition that Stoughton’s Chamber of Commerce has put on since the 1950s is back, and with some exciting changes for 2021.
Planning a three-day event takes a lot of local volunteers, costs, and hours to make this happen, and planning around a pandemic just adds a few more steps and time; even more-so when restrictions change month to month. Nevertheless, Stoughton will be ready to celebrate May 14-16.
Uff Da. A Norwegian’s favorite saying.
With how the past year has been (for everyone worldwide), Uff Da is really the best expression and it couldn’t be a miss in history without making this a highlight on this year’s Booster Button.
This year’s commemorative coin features the authentic Stoughton Bunad on one side and the Viking Compass on the back. Booster Buttons and Commemorative Coins are the first items ordered for the festival, so if you’re missing the 2020 edition to your collection they are still available!
The 2020 button was designed by Stoughton-native Dustin Hudson and features a Norwegian Dancer and fjord façade. The 2020 coin features local shoemaker Gust Schluter with the back side featuring traditional Norwegian cobbler tools. Booster buttons are $5 and Commemorative Coins are $12 and available at the Chamber office and select retailers throughout town.
One year ago, we had to cancel the festival completely. The future days and weeks were new to all (and it’s still true that we are all waiting for the “back to normal”). Some may recall the appearance of the festival’s friendly greeters, Sven and Thor; the Norwegian flags hanging downtown; rosemaled-inspired yard signs created by a local artist were sprinkled throughout the city, and numerous social media posts on the festival’s Facebook page highlighting events that typically happen over the weekend.
The past year has been a mental whirlwind of thoughts, plans, debunks, what-ifs, and how-can-wes as it pertains to the Syttende Mai Festival for 2021. I love the tradition this festival has, the homage to Stoughton’s Norwegian history, and the overall support of the community for the different events within the festival. And it was most important for me to bring that back, in whatever fashion possible.
There have been many heartfelt posts on social media about missing the in-person events this year; I’m with you! But I am excited how the volunteers and groups have worked so hard with me to accommodate the changes to make what we can, happen.
There will be walk-up food stands downtown, a quilt show, Stoughton High School Norwegian Dancer performances. There will be a lot of activities to engage in, such as the traditional runs, canoeing, youth shout-outs, Sunday parade, and Scavenger Hunt. There will be Norwegian spirit!
And let’s not forget about what can be found on-line: Opening Ceremonies, the Bunad costume show, appearances from the King, Queen, Prince, and Princess, replays of past Stoughton Village Players plays, Edvard Greig Chorus, and so much more.
And uff da has this past year been an enjoyable challenge; really! How can we create new opportunities for old traditions? Stoughton can still plan for 2022 as the traditional festival that we know with the chance to carry on with some of the new promotions and events for years to come. And per tradition, booster buttons will always be available to show your support of the festival and expenses it takes to put it on.
Any questions about promotions and inclusion with the festival can be directed to syttendemai@stoughtonwi.com.
Callie LaPoint
Stoughton Chamber of Commerce events and visitor services manager