There has been much discussion on the Common Council and around town about revising and/or amending the 1997 sidewalk installation policy, which supports the city goal of eventually having sidewalks on both sides of every street for safe walking.
Representatives of the community, particularly from the older sections, have been very vocal and are leading this effort. It makes sense that they would. They and their constituents have a vested interest because it is their property that is affected when street, curbing and gutter work is done, indicating that sidewalks should be installed at that time.
The problem has been stated that the neighborhood atmosphere would change, that people who do not have sidewalks do not want them and that it is unreasonable to have sidewalks on both sides of the streets. While these are understandable, I think the unspoken reason is really the cost to be borne by the homeowners.
This has not been included in the proposed revisions, and the budgetary expenses as a factor were only recently discussed at the last July council meeting. This is the elephant in the room. Were sidewalks to be proposed throughout the city of Stoughton paid for by the city, I am pretty sure we would hear no outcry.
Buyers (and builders) of new homes or new subdivisions have no choice in this matter, due to policy guidelines. They must have sidewalks. The cost is borne by the homeowner totally.
I have bought two newly built homes in the past 30 years and have obviously paid for the sidewalks. If the city paid the full price for installing sidewalks in the old part of town, I would be paying for those sidewalks, too, through my taxes.
The homeowners benefit from sidewalks in increased home value and safer neighborhoods. They must share the burden of paying for them.
I am not heartless. It seems as though the current policy of the city providing half the payment is reasonable. But I do not think our city budget can afford paying the total cost. Taxes would need to increase or annually the city would need to cut something else from the already tight budget to fund this.
The council members were requesting a case-by-case basis be considered in the revised policy. While this might sound reasonable, it would basically gut the policy.
City staff would have no guidelines to follow, and each individual piece of property would need to be dealt with taking more time and money than necessary. Perhaps an answer to the cost issue is an appeal process or a no-interest city loan to the landowners if needed.
Creative solutions are needed, but the latest revision of the policy leaves more unanswered questions. Write a workable policy that gives specific directions for the future.
And, please, face all the issues. Don’t leave anything out there hanging to be dealt with later.