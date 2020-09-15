I have long wanted to pen a piece in appreciation of our local post office and the mail system.
The downtown Stoughton Post Office at 246 E. Main St. has always felt like a special place for me. It represents the comfort of a community service and the opportunity for connection with family and friends near and far.
The postal service is so very important in these COVID-19 times, but its efficient operation and its connection to our democracy are sadly being threatened.
Since moving to Stoughton over 30 years ago, I have enjoyed the friendly, professional, patient, counter service offered by helpful staff members there. Currently represented by cheerful folks like Beckie, Jenny and Dennis, they help with all sorts of tasks, including stamp, card and stationery purchases, passport applications and sending out correspondence and packages.
A post office has existed in Stoughton since 1848, but since 1938, Stoughton residents and others have been able to enter this particular building and admire the mural therein, “Air Mail Service,” created as a Works Progress Administration project.
Nationwide, in times of war and peace, rationing, disasters, good times and bad, the beloved institution of the Postal Service has provided constancy. For everyone, regardless of political persuasion, it has allowed us to connect for all of life’s special moments.
There are so many workers to appreciate, all the behind-the-scenes staff along with the mail carriers who bring personal mail, bills, important checks and critical medicines in their deliveries.
The unofficial creed of the postal service, “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds” is something I’ve been thinking about lately. And feeling especially gloomy, learning via news reports that the recently appointed postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, has been drastically overhauling services.
Mail has been delayed, staff have been prevented from working overtime, and close to 1,000 vital mail sorting machines, capable of handling 36,000 pieces of mail an hour, have been removed in many cities and likely discarded. Even mailboxes have been taken away.
Those blue boxes were unfamiliar sights to me when I first lived in the United States. I was one of those folks who peered into the slot to make sure my letter really had disappeared. But I never in a million years thought the mailboxes themselves would disappear.
The USPS has always held a special place in my heart. Its air mail services helped when I exchanged letters back and forth across the Atlantic from Surrey, England, to Madison, Wisconsin, to the man who later became my husband.
And this revered institution also holds a special place in the hearts of the nation. It seems shameful that its reliability is now being questioned. Perhaps it is time to remove the financial restraints that do not allow for it to be seen as a service so USPS no longer needs to operate on a business model which must show a profit or be doomed.
At a special session of the House of Representatives on Aug. 22, Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan stated, “This president is on a war path to destroy the postal service and the election.”
President Trump has declared that it’s going to be “catastrophic” if mail-in voting is allowed for the November election. He has repeatedly cast doubts, undermining public confidence in this means of voting during a pandemic.
Surely the public needs to rely on being able to carry out a basic duty to vote as safely as possible in these COVID times. And for this, deliveries need to be guaranteed to be timely and reliable.
How can one have confidence when even a birthday card sent from Stoughton takes two weeks to arrive in the Chicago area?
On April 27, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand wrote an opinion piece for the New York Times, “We Need The Postal Service.” She described how it “increasingly serves as the bloodstream of our democracy, permitting millions of Americans to conveniently and securely cast their ballots.”
Just this past weekend, Sept 12, news emerged about “informational” mailer postcards sent out by USPS that contained misleading and confusing statements. So much so that Colorado’s secretary of state, Jena Griswald, filed a lawsuit to halt their distribution.
It behooves us all to stay alert to developments and to be willing to contact elected officials to express opinions. Let’s all support the USPS! And it never hurts to buy a sheet of stamps and send a greeting in the mail.
There is nothing quite like receiving personal mail that can be read and re-read and offer comfort and cheer during this pandemic. And it’s a perfect project for home-based learners.
