A couple months ago, due to a chronic sore neck, I thought I would have to give up my Don Quixote-esque challenge to myself. Surprisingly, the pain subsided to a manageable level, and I added one more year to my 19-year quest.
A little over 20 years ago, I quit smoking. After tacking on a few extra pounds that I didn’t need, I got out my old bike that had been sitting in the garage for years and started riding again.
I’d been a fairly active rider in my youth, but had given it up for career and child rearing. I never thought of myself as having a particularly addictive personality, but apparently I gave up my smoking addiction for a bicycling one.
It was May of 2001 when I started riding again. Most of my rides were in the 8-15 mile range and I probably rode around 800 miles that year. I knew if I wanted to do the long rides of my youth, I had to start pushing myself harder, so about a year after I’d started riding, I’d decided I was going to ride 50 miles for my 50th birthday a few months away.
I mentioned this to my dad, and with raised eyebrows and a smirk he asked, “what about next year?” I said next year I’d ride 51. So dad, not wanting to waste an opportunity to get under someone’s skin, asked how long I thought I could keep it up.
I shrugged my shoulders and didn’t reply, but I thought to myself it would be great if I could keep it up till I was 70. I should mention that my incredulous father had taken up jogging in his early sixties, and continued for another 20 years. He’d only given it up the previous year at my mother’s insistence, but that’s a whole other story that I won’t go into here.
My point is, he really wasn’t in a position to question my judgment on riding 50 miles for my 50th birthday, or any future birthday.
I completed my 50 mile birthday ride that year, and have done it every year since. Like most good quests, what you learn along the journey is just as important as the objective. So what have I learned during my quest?
Well, first and foremost, my quest is not an epic quest that will result in saving Middle Earth. It’s not an earth-shattering achievement. I know riders far better than I, that would think nothing of riding such distances. It’s nowhere near as impressive as becoming a doctor or getting a PhD, and most of my friends are more impressed with my cookies and cakes than my riding.
So in the overall scheme of things, it’s a rather minor accomplishment. It’s a step or two above completing a New Year’s resolution, but not much more. However minor it may be, it is my quest, and I’ve come to look forward to each year.
I’ve learned that if you wait for good weather to ride, you won’t do much riding. If you only ride on flat roads, you miss out on beautiful vistas and hidden gems. I wouldn’t have ridden in much of Wisconsin, southern France or the Black Hills of South Dakota, but you can see lots of Illinois. I’ve become way too familiar with the feel of lactic acid burning my thighs. I know all the roads in a 20-mile radius of Stoughton like the back of my hand, and I’m on a first name basis with most of the potholes.
Over the years, I’ve managed to log around 80,000 miles riding my bike, and know how many miles bike tires, chains, and other bike components will last. I’ve learned the importance of riding safely, and being visible when you ride.
I’ve learned that although it definitely makes you physically fitter, the biggest plus is that it makes you mentally fitter. All that oxygen rushing through your brain has myriad positive effects. You can focus on things without distraction, or you can let your brain wander. In a bad mood, go for a ride. Tired, go for a ride. Had a bad day at work, go for a ride. I can’t say it always works, but it works most of the time. If you don’t believe me, you can ask my wife.
So hopefully next year I’ll joust at my last windmill, and complete my quest to ride 70 miles for my 70th birthday. If I can’t, I’m not going to worry too much about it. After that, who knows. I could switch to kilometers and try to keep going another 20 years, or I could do as a younger brother suggested and take up something more age appropriate and a little safer.
Feel free to laugh at either of those options. One last thing I learned on my quest, although I’m in much better shape than I used to be, I haven’t lost any weight. Apparently you have to actually reduce your food intake to lose weight, and I enjoy food too much.