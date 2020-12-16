What if our state was like our nation? That Wisconsin would elect its statewide offices by county the way the Electoral College elects its president by state.
A presidential candidate can lose the popular vote by, say, 3 million votes, and be elected, as was Trump in 2016, by virtue of an Electoral College majority. Pretend that could happen in Wisconsin by a county vote. Here’s how:
The contender is very much favored in Wisconsin. The incumbent governor opposes him.
The two campaign vigorously, traveling to all 72 counties.
During the election, the contender gathers 1,324,307 votes state-wide, while the governor earns 1,295,080. The contender earns 29,227 more votes than the governor — but loses the election.
Pretend that the constitution of the state of Wisconsin determined from the very beginning that each of the 72 counties — regardless of population — shall have one vote in state-wide contests. This time, the vote was 59 for the governor and 19 for the contender. In spite of losing the popular vote, because he won in the majority of the counties, the governor has been re-elected.
Wisconsin, in spite of massive majority votes for them, would never have elected a Democrat to the Senate or to the presidency. Ever. There never would be a Bob Lafollette, William Proxmire, Gaylord Nelson or Tammy Baldwin, just Joe McCarthy or variations of him.
Twice in our own lifetimes, presidential candidates who lost the popular vote — the vote of the majority — have become president. It is the law.
Pretend that this law was written into its constitution when Wisconsin became a state in 1848, because there was a large Indian population in Wisconsin who possessed large tracts of land that white citizens envied. The people of Wisconsin become a powerful majority of the state, enabling whites to acquire much of this land, while the native population is helpless to dispute their claims.
Land was stolen, treaties were broken, natives were massacred by disease and pogrom and disenfranchised until 1925. People who had occupied this continent for 20,000 years were not allowed the vote until then.
These people of color were treated exactly as Blacks were to be treated later. At least African American men were granted the vote earlier. And they generally were not massacred except in Oklahoma and in the South, one by one by lynching.
All this because James Madison contrived that racist Electoral College in order to get slave-holding southern support for the ratification of the Constitution. Thus the American political system was structurally racist from its birth.
In our fantasy, the assemblyman from Menominee County, where many Native Americans lived proposed legislation to abolish the one vote one county rule, but he was outvoted 59 to 19. Every single rural county voted against the proposed legislation to keep its power.
There were many demonstrations in Milwaukee, Dane, LaCrosse and Eau Claire counties.
The governor told those citizens he would not recognize any petition to correct the situation, since the signatures — mostly from the black and native areas — were fake and corrupt because the schools there were substandard. And the people who went to them probably didn’t understand the language of the petition anyway.
In addition a flu epidemic had hit those areas, and the people there had refused to drink the Clorox the governor had sent to them to cure the disease. The governor criticized those who rejected his science.
So power keeps its power.
The popular vote in 2020 was massive enough to overcome the antique and racist power of the Electoral College. I am so proud that we live in Stoughton where 92% of its people voted for the safety of democracy and the state that followed that example.
We achieved a democracy. Against the odds. And we have escaped authoritarian rule by the skin of our teeth! This time.
Rule of the majority — democracy itself — can still fail through our anti-democratic system.
Protecting minority rights does not mean the minority should enjoy a dictatorship. That is why the Electoral College must be abolished.