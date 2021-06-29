Our country is spoken of as divided and that is true, but not as you might think.
One of our two parties roots policies in reason and evidence; is devoted to and honors science. The other does not.
I am not speaking of Democrat and Republican, though I am. I am really speaking of the Party of Progressive Reform on the one hand and Conservative Preservation on the other.
Inspired by John Adams and Thomas Jefferson respectively, throughout our history these two tendencies have migrated through various parties and have been mixed in various presidencies.
A comparison between Abraham Lincoln and John C. Calhoun is instructive. The two men, in their early Whig days, were friends and colleagues. They both favored a strong nationalism and internal improvements.
They later split on the tariff and, as the issue of slavery came to the fore, Lincoln and Calhoun became identified with the Union and Liberty factions respectively over the tragic and truly divisive issue of slavery.
America was founded as a Republic of sovereign states. However, the actual trend in our history has been a slow but inevitable growth of an ever-expanding democracy.
In the beginning, and for many years, the right to vote was restricted to white male property owners.
The 13th, 14th, and 15th amendments granted the right to freedom, full citizenship, and the right to vote for black men. The 13th Amendment, proposed by Lincoln, was vigorously supported by the Republicans, which was founded as an anti-slavery Progressive Reform Party. Lincoln was an antislavery progressive who freed the slaves.
The Democrat Party was dominated then by the heirs of the racist Calhoun, Stephen Douglas and George McClellan, who embodied the Conservative Preservation freedom faction. In our time the central pattern of the two parties has reversed.
The Democrats have become the liberal progressives and the Republicans the conservatives.
The American Civil War changed everything. Calhoun’s notion of state sovereignty was deeply compromised. By 1870 black men could be registered to vote. In 1912 the 17th Amendment finally permitted for the first time the popular election of Senators. Heretofore Senators were picked by state legislators.
Women were given the vote in 1920. My mother, Anita, lived disenfranchised 13 years before she had the right to vote. Our Native Americans, the people who have been on this continent for 24,000 years, were granted the vote in 1924. There is a bitter irony here.
The 1964 Voting Rights Act consolidated and extended many of these expansions of democracy. The trend of American history has been to move away from a Republic to an emergence of a Democracy.
To create a state, in Lincoln’s words, that is “of, by, and for the people.”Where the states are no longer sovereign, but the people are. Where ‘Liberty and Union,’ in the words of Daniel Webster, are ‘Inseparable.’ Where Andrew Jackson famously confronted J.C. Calhoun for believing that the Constitution law could be nullified.
So there is one party. The Inseparable Party. With a liberal wing and conservative wing.
Where Liberty is emphasized and Union is not ignored. Where Union is emphasized and Liberty is cherished. At the center is Lincoln who is rationality and poetry united.
The current Trump faction of the GOP proposes the Big Lie of a corrupted election against all evidence to the contrary; embraces the rot of Qanon that believes Democrats are pedophiles, cannibals — whose members were incited to riot; who advocate that the army be used for insurrection, and that Hillary should be executed. And that peoples of color be hindered from voting.
Reason and evidence, science itself, should be scorned. A substantial number of Republican congressmen support white supremacy, vulture capitalism, misogyny, homophobia, and science denial.
These ideologies are not legitimate alternatives. There is no second opinion to science. Creationism is not an alternative to Darwin. There is, moreover, no reasonable alternative to the Inseparable Party.
That part of the Republican Party that is anti-democratic and dictatorial is not an alternative. The so-called division in America is a false one between truth and lies, between ignorance and fact. Between absolutism and democracy.
Between those two Americas there is only one choice.