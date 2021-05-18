My wife Ruth and I have been voting here for 55 years. As far as I can remember, we have missed only one vote, a judicial primary many years ago.
We like to think we are steadfast voters. We tend, with so many in this town, to vote blue; the one memorable time with a Republican candidate who seemed worthy (McBurney for district attorney), I split my ticket—and shortly after taking office, the poor man fell over dead!
Perhaps my vote was too toxic for him.
There was trust in those days. And some relatively primitive technology. The poll workers knew you. All you had to do to vote if you were registered was to state your name and address to them.
Your name was checked off in the registration book, you were given your chit; and you moved to the next book to be double checked. Then you moved to the third poll worker, turned in your chit, received your ballot and voted in one of those rather medieval clunkers with all those little levers. The vote was thus counted.
Later, after the count was secure, Odean Teigen appeared and dismantled the machine and took it away for storage until the next election.
Those were the simple days. The honesty of the ballot was based on trust. Proof of residence was simple. The poll workers knew you. Your franchise was honored.
The boundary lines of each district were adjusted so that the districts were equally balanced by shifting wards from one district to another. Fairness achieved. Islands were eliminated wherever possible. No odd shapes. No gerrymander. Nothing fancy.
Then came the big lie.
This incumbent loses. I don’t have to mention his name. He had been spectacularly unworthy and incompetent in the discharge of his office all along. He now insists that the election was stolen from him.
He sows his distrust of the vote — indeed on all major institutions of our democracy. Those of us who watched him were not surprised. Not for this, not for the sedition or near to it that he fomented on January 6 that very nearly wrecked the capitol and the democracy within it. Five died in that insurrection.
If the vote is nationally corrupt and corrupt in Wisconsin as he insists to this day, it is corrupt here in Stoughton.
How easy is it to cheat here? Consider our actual process.
To have added photo ID in this county counts for a little here. Almost everyone has a driver’s license, unlike in those places where any ID is difficult to obtain, therefore fosters voter suppression in all its forms, the new Jim Crow.
Here are our precautions.
Two keys are necessary to even open the voting machine for the count. To access the tape recording the vote requires a password. We have used paper ballots for years. Recount is easy. Counting the ballots is rigorous. All numbers must agree!
When the ballot count is verified, the ballots are bagged and signed by three inspectors including the chief inspector. The numbers are then encrypted and sent to the county computer whose clerk is the only person to desencrypt the numbers.
The ballot bags are transported to City Hall and locked in a safe there. Two officials were used for this transition during the last presidential campaign. An understandably special precaution.
This is only a partial list of the safeguards used. To cheat here would require a massive conspiracy including large numbers—a near impossibility. Stoughton’s vote has always been honest, transparent, and fair. Fraud is near to impossible.
Stealing an election did not happen. The big lie is still with us. The number who believe it is disturbingly large. And they still believe. Without any evidence.
An acquaintance of mine quoting Coolidge once stated that the “Business of America is business.” I disagreed with him. No, the purpose of America is to create responsible citizens.
So when I am a machine attendant on voting day I will often say to one who has just voted, Now you are a citizen!
And, surprisingly, so many say, “thank you.”
Thank you? For voting? No! I should say thank you! And lately a number thank us for our service!
The courtesies are still here. Why not? After all this is Wisconsin.
This is Stoughton. We are like that.