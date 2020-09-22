It is a truism these days that American life is polarized.
Normally the polarities are liberal and conservative, Democrat and Republican – any number of similar binaries. But the truth is deeper than those divisions.
The real polarization today is between ideology and science.
Years ago, Ruth Ann and I attended a Westar Conference in Miami. Westar is made up of a group of some 250 experts in Classics and the New Testament. The scholarship of the Fellows of Westar is extensive and exciting
The purpose of Westar was to inaugurate a New Quest for the Historical Jesus.
All the Fellows of Westar are stars, but two standouts are Art Dewey and Bernard Brandon Scott, professor of theology at Xavier University and Darbeth Professor of New Testament at Tulsa, respectively. Dewey, who writes the lead feature in each 4th R, magazine of Westar, is the brilliant poet of Westar and a good friend. Bernard Brandon Scott, Ruth Ann’s favorite, is a foremost specialist in the Parables.
What is important is the discussion of the Fellows.
One day, the scholars were unknotting some thorny problem of Biblical scholarship (all the problems of this scholarship are thorny!) when Scott declared to his colleagues, “Remember, science is our first magisterium!”
The word magisterium refers to the teaching authority of the Roman Catholic Church, especially as exercised by bishops or the Pope. Scott had just enlarged the word to give science, not the church, a new authority.
It meant that even in the study of the Bible and religion, certainly among the most hotly contested areas of human opinion, science – not emotion, not ideology, not indoctrination, not authority – is the first authority for this study. That is, the use of evidence, doubt, reason, logic – the scientific method – is the first (if not the only) basis for the work of these scholars of religion.
The implications of this for religious studies, indeed all studies, all the opinions we humans hold, are fascinating.
There are many issues to consider, but let us focus on just one. Liberty.
Liberty is the watchword used to emphasize individual freedom. Liberty, of course, is a precious thing. However, it has been noted that with some Americans, this good thing has been radically overemphasized.
Too many will proclaim that the masks needed to help control the pandemic are an infringement on their liberty, ignoring that there are many laws designed for the safety of the community that also affect liberty.
Traffic laws are examples. You don’t barge through a red light in the name of liberty. You stop. You obey traffic laws.
We stop at a red light and wear masks to keep each other from injury and death.
In our politics, Daniel Webster once famously described the dependency of Freedom and Community by declaring: “Liberty and Union. One and inseparable!”
Inseparable! To neglect or inflate either one over the other is dangerous.
If you don’t believe in the anti-ideological power of reason, consider confronting your conservative or fundamentalist friend who believes in a Young Earth. This friend would also hate Darwin and evolution and the actual science of the earth – that it is 4 billion years old in a universe some 14 billion years and that organic life, of humans included, are the result of an evolutionary process.
Those are scientific facts. Evolution is a fact.
That’s not liberalism. It is science.
There is nothing either political or radical about following the evidence or the use of reason. Though it can have the appearance of liberalism, science is independent of all ideologies, all partisanship.
The real polarity is the one that exists between the use of evidence and reason on the one hand and ideology, right or left, on the other.
You might wonder what this has to do with our current campaigning.
In current politics, one must ask, “Which candidate is the most likely to have an empathy for the problems and aspirations of others and to embrace reason and evidence as the bases for governing?”
That would be the one who rejects ignorant opinion and the ridiculous and dangerous fantasies, such as racism and the QAnon conspiracy. That would be the one who sees and helps the suffering and celebrates the victory of others and embraces the magisterium of science in a real world.
That’s the one you vote for.