I owe you a dollar. I pay you.
This dollar has a picture of not George Washington, but Jefferson Davis on it! This is not a Confederate dollar. It is American legal tender.
Nothing so upset Norwegian Americans and the people of Stoughton as the recent desecration, decapitation and trashing of the statue of Norwegian Civil War hero Hans Christian Heg from his place of honor on the Madison Capitol Square.
Nothing has been so gratifying as the decision to restore and replace both Heg and Forward to their rightful places of honor. There is even talk of including a statue of the great civil rights leader Val Phillips.
As the author of a novella on Heg, this desecration was doubly painful. Writing about this remarkable man elicited a deep affection and admiration for him. I thought deeply, sadly about my subject.
I thought of his devotion to the men under his command, his gifts of leadership as a soldier, and his bravery in battle, his unqualified enthusiasm for the abolition of slavery, his deep patriotism. He was Norwegian to the bone, but he had said many times that his political views had been influenced by the freedom, equality and the spirit of brotherhood of the frontier.
He was an American. He died for that.
There has been much controversy these days about what to do with the statues and the army camps named for the heroes of the Confederacy. There is a test for this.
Why not judge who should be honored by whether or not they can be put on our currency?
Imagine that Jefferson Davis replaces George Washington on the $1 bill. That Nathan Bedford Forrest is on the $5 bill, Braxton Bragg on the $10, John Bell Hood on the $20, Robert E. Lee on the $50. George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Alexander Hamilton, Andrew Jackson and U.S. Grant will be replaced.
Can anybody in their right mind imagine Confederate names on our currency, not only the bills, but on the coins? It is plain that only appropriate heroes of American democracy can earn a place on our currency.
The heroes of the Confederacy sought to overthrow the American Republic. They lost. Technically they committed treason. Even so fine a man, personally, as Robert E. Lee (whose statue has been recently removed in Virginia) acted treasonously against the Constitution of the United States. His army killed thousands of Americans.
Confederate statues belong in museums of history both north and south, not in places of honor on city squares. Army camps should bear the names of Union heroes.
There is, of course, an irony in all this when you consider the venue used to honor our heroes. We put them on our money.
It is clear, then, that the foundation of our hero worship is capital, wealth, celebrity, fortune. It is not to be said no one should be a despiser of these things — but there is such a thing as proportion.
Henry Adams in “The Education of Henry Adams” makes it very clear that the development of the Gilded Age in the late 19th century was something not to be easily approved of. He decried General Grant’s uncritical esteem for great wealth, and we know what commerce has done to Christmas.
Programs like Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous are unreasonably popular. CEOs and other businessmen are lionized and elected for no other reason than they run companies and promote themselves as wise men. Billionaires become presidential candidates.
TV evangelists preaching gospels of prosperity suck millions of dollars from their poor audiences while living in mansions of extravagant opulence. And the gap between the income of the wealthy and the rest of us reaches an obscenely criminal disparity.
America should continue to honor its heroes, even if it is on our currency. Jefferson Davis should not replace George Washington. Army camps should divest themselves of Confederate names.
Those who preserved and protected our constitution, and our democracy should be rightly honored.
Trump vetoed the defense legislation that would eliminate Confederate names for army posts. Congress overrode the veto.
Now it is the time to change Fort Hood to Fort Heg.